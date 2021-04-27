scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Telangana govt to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 students without exams

The state has also announced the summer vacation in schools from April 27 to May 31 amid a sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 27, 2021 11:08:16 am
tsbie, telangana summer vacations, telangana school promotions, ts inter exam date, manabadiTelangana Education Minister announces to promote students of classes 1 to 9 to next respective classes without examinations.

In light of the huge spike in the Covid-19 second wave, the Telangana state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy Monday announced the promotion of 53,79,388 students of Classes 1 to 9 to the next class without examination. A decision on reopening the schools, and junior colleges will be taken on June 1 reviewing the pandemic situation, the minister said.

“The Telangana government has announced that there is no detention system for classes 1-9 in the state and there is no need to conduct examinations. All students are promoted to the next higher classes to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” the official notification read.

అదేవిధంగా 1 నుంచి 9వ తరగతి వరకు చదువుతున్న 53 లక్షల 79 వేల 388 మంది విద్యార్థులను పై తరగతులకు ప్రమోట్ చేసినట్లు మంత్రి తెలిపారు. పాఠశాలలు, జూనియర్ కళాశాలలను తరువాత ఎప్పుడు తెరిచేది కోవిడ్ – 19 పరిస్థితిని అనుసరించి జూన్ 1న ప్రభుత్వం నిర్ణయిస్తుందని మంత్రి తెలిపారు.

— IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 25, 2021

Earlier, the Telangana government had announced to promote 5,21,392 class 10 students without board exam and postponed the class 12 board examination.

For the promotion criteria of class 10, the board will release guidelines for the evaluation of the students. Intermediate first-year students will also be promoted, but they will be able to appear for exams once the situation improves, informed the Telangana government.

