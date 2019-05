In a student-friendly proposal, the School Education Department in Telangana is considering an idea to provide a QR code on textbooks which would enable students and teachers to access additional online resources.

“The idea is basically to print a QR code on the textbook and material (for studying) comes as an addition to the textbook, after scanning it,” official sources told PTI.

However, the proposal is still in the “formative stages,” he said