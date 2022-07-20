scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Telangana EAMCET (AM), ECET and PGECET revised schedule out, know when to download hall tickets

The candidates can download the revised hall tickets of TS ECET from July 28 (Thursday) onwards. TSCHE will conduct all the entrance tests will be held in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 2:33:41 pm
tseamcet exam date, tsecet exam date, ecet exam newsThese entrance tests were postponed due to heavy rainfall across the state. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representational image

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced that the TS ECET-2022 exam will be held on August 1 (Monday). As per a revised schedule, TS EAMCET 2022 for AM stream, TS ECET 2022 and TS PGECET 2022 will now be conducted on July 30 and 31, August 1 and August 2 to 5, respectively.

These entrance tests were postponed due to heavy rainfall across the state. The candidates can download the revised hall tickets of TS ECET from July 28 (Thursday) onwards. TSCHE will conduct all the entrance tests will be held in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Read |Top Engineering Colleges in India

The applicants need to visit the websites concerned for downloading hall tickets — TS ECET (https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/);

TS EAMCET (https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

TS PGECET 2022 (https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/)

ECET is held for admission in diplomas and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree programmmes. Candidates in short as TS ECET [FDH & B.Sc. (Mathematics)] – 2022 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Parliament Live: 'Gabbar Singh strikes again' posters in Lok Sabha

Parliament Live: 'Gabbar Singh strikes again' posters in Lok Sabha

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Why has govt opened opium production to private players?
Explained

Why has govt opened opium production to private players?

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement