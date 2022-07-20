Telangana EAMCET (AM), ECET and PGECET revised schedule out, know when to download hall tickets

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced that the TS ECET-2022 exam will be held on August 1 (Monday). As per a revised schedule, TS EAMCET 2022 for AM stream, TS ECET 2022 and TS PGECET 2022 will now be conducted on July 30 and 31, August 1 and August 2 to 5, respectively.

These entrance tests were postponed due to heavy rainfall across the state. The candidates can download the revised hall tickets of TS ECET from July 28 (Thursday) onwards. TSCHE will conduct all the entrance tests will be held in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The applicants need to visit the websites concerned for downloading hall tickets — TS ECET (https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/);

TS EAMCET (https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/)

TS PGECET 2022 (https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/)

ECET is held for admission in diplomas and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree programmmes. Candidates in short as TS ECET [FDH & B.Sc. (Mathematics)] – 2022 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.