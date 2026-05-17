Telangana EAPCET 2026 results and ranks declared at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: How to check

Telangana EAPCET 2026 Results: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the TS EAPCET 2026 results and rank cards. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET/EAMCET) conducted between May 2 and May 5, 2026, can check their results and download their results from the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

To access the TS EAPCET 2026 result and rank card, candidates will be required to enter their TS EAPCET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth in the login window on the official portal. The scorecard will include details such as subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and candidate rank obtained in the entrance examination.