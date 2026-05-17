Telangana EAPCET 2026 results and ranks declared at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: How to check

Telangana EAPCET 2026 Results: Candidates qualifying in the entrance examination will have to register for counselling. They can download their results along with rank cards from the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 17, 2026 11:53 AM IST
TS EAMCET 2026 Results OutTS EAMCET 2026 Results Out (Screengrab of official website)
Make us preferred source on Google

Telangana EAPCET 2026 Results: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the TS EAPCET 2026 results and rank cards. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET/EAMCET) conducted between May 2 and May 5, 2026, can check their results and download their results from the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

To access the TS EAPCET 2026 result and rank card, candidates will be required to enter their TS EAPCET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth in the login window on the official portal. The scorecard will include details such as subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and candidate rank obtained in the entrance examination.

How to check TS EAPCET/EAMCET 2026 results

Step 1: Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘TS EAPCET 2026 Result/Rank Card’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your TS EAPCET Hall Ticket Number

Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number

Step 5: Enter your Date of Birth in the prescribed format (dd/mm/yyyy)

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: The TS EAPCET 2026 result and rank card will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download and save the scorecard for future admission and counselling purposes

Story continues below this ad

Following the declaration of results, the Telangana Council of Higher Education is expected to begin the counselling and seat allotment process for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered by participating colleges across the state.

Candidates qualifying in the entrance examination will have to register for counselling, fill in web options, verify documents, and participate in the seat allotment rounds as per the official admission schedule.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments