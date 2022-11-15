scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Telangana CM to launch 8 new medical colleges today

A press release from Rao's office said the medical colleges will be launched online from Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence here.

As many as 1,150 first year MBBS students will begin their medical education from today in the eight colleges (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the commencement of classes in the eight newly-established state government medical colleges on Tuesday.

As many as 1,150 first year MBBS students will begin their medical education from today in the eight colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns, the release added.

 

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 09:43:40 am
