Telangana CM to launch 8 new medical colleges today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the commencement of classes in the eight newly-established state government medical colleges on Tuesday.

A press release from Rao’s office said the medical colleges will be launched online from Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence here.

As many as 1,150 first year MBBS students will begin their medical education from today in the eight colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns, the release added.