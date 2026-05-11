Telangana CM orders TSBIE Intermediate admissions to proceed under existing system; merger proposal deferred

The Telangana government on Sunday said admissions to Intermediate (XI and XII) this academic year would be held as per the existing system. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave a directive to officials in this regard.
The instructions came in view of a proposal mooted by the government this year to merge Intermediate education with the general school education system.
“In view of the availability of a limited time for admissions and various technical hurdles currently impeding the process of merger of Intermediate education with the general school education system, the chief minister instructed that the admission process be initiated immediately to ensure that students do not face challenges,” an official release said.
The Telangana Education Commission had recommended the abolition of the Intermediate education system and replacing it with TS Inter Class 11 and Class 12 grades – similar to the CBSE model, it said.
CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to conduct extensive consultations with all stakeholders regarding the merger. He also suggested that the committee constituted to formulate the Telangana Education Policy should study the issue and submit its recommendations.
The chief minister said a final decision on the proposed merger would be taken only after holding a debate in the Legislative Assembly, the release added