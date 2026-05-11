Telangana CM orders TSBIE Intermediate admissions to proceed under existing system; merger proposal deferred

The court noted that the students appeared in professional examinations held during the intervening years on the strength of the interim order. (AI-generated image)

The Telangana government on Sunday said admissions to Intermediate (XI and XII) this academic year would be held as per the existing system. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave a directive to officials in this regard.

The instructions came in view of a proposal mooted by the government this year to merge Intermediate education with the general school education system.

“In view of the availability of a limited time for admissions and various technical hurdles currently impeding the process of merger of Intermediate education with the general school education system, the chief minister instructed that the admission process be initiated immediately to ensure that students do not face challenges,” an official release said.