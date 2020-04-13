Telangana TSCET 2020 postponed due to lockdown

The revised dates of the CETs will be announced soon. Representational image/ file The revised dates of the CETs will be announced soon. Representational image/ file

The Telangana government has postponed the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) including EAMCET, ECET, PGECET ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET and EdCET 2020. The application process of the TSCET 2020 has been postponed, and the revised dates of the CETs will be announced later.

“Due to extension of lockdown by the government, the last date for payment of Fee and submission of online applicant for all the CETs 2020 without late fee is extended upto 05-05-2020. All CETS stand postponed. Next dates will be announced later (sic),” read the TSCHE notification.’

Both the SSC, inter exams were earlier postponed further. The revised dates of the SSC or class 10 examination is expected to release after April 30.

The government on Saturday has extended the lockdown in the state till April 30 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. The state CET cell has already released the syllabus and marking scheme for the same through a notification. For all updates and notices for the CET examination, students must check only the official website.

