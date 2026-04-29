Telangana SSC results declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, 95.15% students pass

Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Result (TS SSC) out 2026: TS SSC results have been announced today at 2 pm. Students can now access the TS SSC Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official websites – bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org. Additionally, students can view their TS SSC 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.
Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates
This year, 95.15% students have passed their SSC exam.
Students can use either of the portals mentioned above to download their marksheets. Enter your roll number and further information after that. To save the marksheet for later use, take a screenshot or download it when the result appears. The candidate is required to notify the school right away if any discrepancy is found in the online scorecard.
TS SSC Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to Download Marks Memo
The SSC Pass Certificates will display subject-wise internal marks, external marks, total marks, and final result as PASS, along with subject-wise results. Both marks and grades will be indicated for each subject, and grades for co-curricular activities will also be shown in the SSC Pass Certificate.
Last year, the TS SSC Class 10 final board examination results were announced on April 30 at 2:15 pm. The exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 exam centres. Last year, the pass percentage of the TS SSC regular candidates was 92.78%. The pass percentage among boys stood at 91.32%, while girls achieved a higher pass rate of 94.26%, outperforming boys by 2.94%. Out of the 5,03,579 students who appeared for the exams in the regular category, 4,53,201 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 90%.
In 2024, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.31%, with girls scoring 93.23% and boys scoring 89.42%, which is 3.81% higher.
To qualify for the TS SSC exams, students are required to score 35% marks as the minimum pass mark criteria. In the Second Language paper, they need to obtain 20% marks to pass the Board exams.
Students who fail to secure a minimum aggregate of 35 per cent would be required to appear for supplementary exams that will be conducted later by the board. TS SSC students also have the option to request re-evaluation of their TS SSC Class 10th answer scripts by applying on the result portal for it.
The TS SSC Examinations were conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026, across 2,676 centres throughout the state. The examinations were held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. for most subjects. A total of 5,28,239 students appeared for the Class 10 SSC public examinations. For the convenience of students, a dedicated 24×7 control room was set up at the Office of the Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad. Students were given a dedicated contact number to the control room for assistance.
Students are advised to visit the official website only to check their results and keep their admit card handy, as it contains their roll number.