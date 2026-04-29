Telangana SSC results declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, 95.15% students pass

Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Result (TS SSC) out 2026: TS SSC results have been announced today at 2 pm. Students can now access the TS SSC Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official websites – bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org. Additionally, students can view their TS SSC 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates

This year, 95.15% students have passed their SSC exam.

Students can use either of the portals mentioned above to download their marksheets. Enter your roll number and further information after that. To save the marksheet for later use, take a screenshot or download it when the result appears. The candidate is required to notify the school right away if any discrepancy is found in the online scorecard.