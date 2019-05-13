Telangana Board TS SSC 10th results declared: Pass percentage at 92.43%, girls outperformed boys

TS SSC 10th results 2019: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the results of the secondary school certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination on Monday, May 13, 2019. The pass percentage this year touched 92.43 per cent, with girls outperformed boys securing a pass percentage of 94.3 per cent.

TS Telangana SSC Results declared 2019 Manabadi @bse.telangana.gov.in LIVE Updates

Students who had appeared in the exams can check their results through the official websites – bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.cgg.gov.in, vidyatoday.in, examresults.net, vidyavision.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, and results.shiksha.

Among districts, Jaagtial topped among districts with 99.73 per cent followed by Karimnagar (98.3 per cent), and Sidipeta (92.33 per cent). The least performing district is Hyderabad.

To be considered pass, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and 28 marks out of 80 in theory. The marks scored out of 80 will then be added to the 20 marks of formative assessment.

Students can take a print out of their result for further reference. Top six subjects are added (for a total score of 600) upon which the Grade Point Average (GPA) is calculated. There will be no reevaluation of papers, but students can apply for recounting or re-verification, according to the rules.