Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: At what time TS SSC marks memo will be released?

As per the TS SSC 2026 result date and time, the DGE Telangana will be releasing the result at 2 pm today, April 29.
Telangana Board SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: The Director of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, will announce the TS SSC Class 10 board exam results on April 29 at 2 pm. Once declared, students can check their TS SSC results on the official websites — results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. The results will also be accessible via WhatsApp.
Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates
The TS SSC 2026 results will be declared by K Keshav Rao, Minister to the Government of Telangana. Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, will be present during the announcement. The TS SSC 2026 results will be declared from the Godavari Auditorium on the ground floor of the SCERT Campus, opposite LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. Students will also be able to check the TS SSC 2026 result marks memo at the IE Education portal.
The TS SSC exams were conducted from March 14 to April 16 across the state, with a total of 5,28,239 students appearing. The exams were held at 2,676 centres statewide. To assist students, a 24×7 control room was set up at the office of the Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad, along with a dedicated contact number for queries. To pass the TS SSC exam, students must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks.
The TS SSC 2026 results will be announced from the Hyderabad SCERT campus. The official statement released to announce to the TS SSC result date and time said that the DGE Telangana will be declaring the result from the Godavari Auditorium on the ground floor of the SCERT Campus, opposite LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad.
In 2024, the results were also declared on April 30. A total of 5,05,813 students appeared, of whom 4,91,862 cleared the examination
Last year, the TS SSC Class 10 results were announced on April 30 at 2:15 pm. The exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres. The overall pass percentage stood at 92.78 per cent, with 4,53,201 students passing out of 5,03,579 candidates who appeared in the regular category.
The TS SSC exams were conducted from March 14 to April 16 across the state, with a total of 5,28,239 students appearing. The exams were held at 2,676 centres statewide.
Students will also be able to check the TS SSC 2026 result marks memo at the IE Education portal.
The TS SSC 2026 results will be declared by K Keshav Rao, Minister to the Government of Telangana. Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, will be present during the announcement.
Once declared, students can check their TS SSC results on the official websites — results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC results today at 2 pm
Last year, the TS SSC Class 10 results were announced on April 30 at 2:15 pm. The exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres. The overall pass percentage stood at 92.78 per cent, with 4,53,201 students passing out of 5,03,579 candidates who appeared in the regular category. In 2024, the results were also declared on April 30. A total of 5,05,813 students appeared, of whom 4,91,862 cleared the examination. In 2023, the results were announced on May 10, with around 4.90 lakh students registered. Of these, 2,41,184 were girls and 2,43,186 were boys, and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.60 per cent.