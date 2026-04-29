Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: At what time TS SSC marks memo will be released?

TS SSC result live updates: What are the official websites to check and download marks memo

Telangana Board SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: The Director of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, will announce the TS SSC Class 10 board exam results on April 29 at 2 pm. Once declared, students can check their TS SSC results on the official websites — results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. The results will also be accessible via WhatsApp.

Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates

The TS SSC 2026 results will be declared by K Keshav Rao, Minister to the Government of Telangana. Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, will be present during the announcement. The TS SSC 2026 results will be declared from the Godavari Auditorium on the ground floor of the SCERT Campus, opposite LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. Students will also be able to check the TS SSC 2026 result marks memo at the IE Education portal.

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The TS SSC exams were conducted from March 14 to April 16 across the state, with a total of 5,28,239 students appearing. The exams were held at 2,676 centres statewide. To assist students, a 24×7 control room was set up at the office of the Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad, along with a dedicated contact number for queries. To pass the TS SSC exam, students must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks.

Live Updates Apr 29, 2026 08:37 AM IST TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: What is Telangana board Class 10th result date and time? As per the TS SSC 2026 result date and time, the DGE Telangana will be releasing the result at 2 pm today, April 29. Apr 29, 2026 08:24 AM IST Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: From where will the TS SSC 2026 results will be announced? The TS SSC 2026 results will be announced from the Hyderabad SCERT campus. The official statement released to announce to the TS SSC result date and time said that the DGE Telangana will be declaring the result from the Godavari Auditorium on the ground floor of the SCERT Campus, opposite LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. Apr 29, 2026 08:16 AM IST Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Results in 2024 In 2024, the results were also declared on April 30. A total of 5,05,813 students appeared, of whom 4,91,862 cleared the examination Apr 29, 2026 08:14 AM IST Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Results last year Last year, the TS SSC Class 10 results were announced on April 30 at 2:15 pm. The exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres. The overall pass percentage stood at 92.78 per cent, with 4,53,201 students passing out of 5,03,579 candidates who appeared in the regular category. Apr 29, 2026 08:12 AM IST Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Exam schedule The TS SSC exams were conducted from March 14 to April 16 across the state, with a total of 5,28,239 students appearing. The exams were held at 2,676 centres statewide. Apr 29, 2026 08:11 AM IST Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Results at IE Education portal Students will also be able to check the TS SSC 2026 result marks memo at the IE Education portal. Apr 29, 2026 08:10 AM IST Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Who all will be there for press conference? The TS SSC 2026 results will be declared by K Keshav Rao, Minister to the Government of Telangana. Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, will be present during the announcement. Apr 29, 2026 08:09 AM IST Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Websites to check Once declared, students can check their TS SSC results on the official websites — results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. Apr 29, 2026 08:08 AM IST Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Board results today TS SSC results today at 2 pm