Telangana Board IPE Results 2026 declared

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Class 12 Results out 2026: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has declared the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results. Students can check the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2026 on the official websites – tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Additionally, students can access their TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal.

TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 LIVE: Check Here Updates

To download their marksheets, students can visit either of the above two portals. Next, enter your roll number and other details. Once the result is displayed, take a screenshot or download it to save the marksheet for future purposes. Any discrepancy noticed in the online scorecard must be reported immediately to the school by the candidate.