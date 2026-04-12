Telangana Board IPE Results 2026 declared

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Class 12 Results out 2026: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has declared the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results. Students can check the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2026 on the official websites – tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Additionally, students can access their TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal.
TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 LIVE: Check Here Updates
To download their marksheets, students can visit either of the above two portals. Next, enter your roll number and other details. Once the result is displayed, take a screenshot or download it to save the marksheet for future purposes. Any discrepancy noticed in the online scorecard must be reported immediately to the school by the candidate.
TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026: How to check
Students need to score a minimum of 35% marks in both practical and theory exams in order to pass their 1st and 2nd exams. Those who do not qualify this threshold will be required to appear in the compartment exams. The TS Inter 2nd year supplementary exams last year were conducted from May 22 to 29, 2025, in pen-paper mode. The results for the same were released on June 16, 2025, at 12 noon.
In 2025, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results were declared on April 22, 2025, at 12 PM. The exam took place from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The total pass percentage for TSBIE 2nd year results 2025 stood at 71.27%. For 1st year, the overall pass percentage was 65.96 per cent,
In 2024 board exams, a total of 9,81,000 students appeared for the Class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage in the TS inter 2nd year exams was 64.19%. The pass percentage for 1st year was 60.01 per cent.
The TGBIE Public Examinations for March 2026 were conducted from February 26 to March 18 across the state. As per data shared by the Board, around 9.9 lakh students across the state are set to appear for their Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE). The exams were held between 9 am and 12 noon. The first exam for TS 1st year was the second language paper and the TS Inter 2nd year exam started with the second language.