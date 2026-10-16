TGBIE Telangana Inter Exam 2027: Fee payment begins on October 26, check instructions

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has issued the examination fee payment schedule for the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) scheduled for March 2027. According to the Telangana Board, students can pay the examination fee from October 26, with November 9 as the last date to pay without a late fee. The schedule covers first- and second-year regular students, failed candidates in general and vocational courses, and attendance-exempted private candidates in Arts and Humanities groups.

Students who miss the regular deadline can pay the fee during the subsequent windows by paying an additional charge. The late fee increases from Rs 100 to Rs 2,000, depending on when the payment is made. Check the important dates and the application fee below.