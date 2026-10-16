TGBIE Telangana Inter Exam 2027: Fee payment begins on October 26, check instructions

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has issued the examination fee payment schedule for the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) scheduled for March 2027. According to the Telangana Board, students can pay the examination fee from October 26, with November 9 as the last date to pay without a late fee. The schedule covers first- and second-year regular students, failed candidates in general and vocational courses, and attendance-exempted private candidates in Arts and Humanities groups.
Students who miss the regular deadline can pay the fee during the subsequent windows by paying an additional charge. The late fee increases from Rs 100 to Rs 2,000, depending on when the payment is made. Check the important dates and the application fee below.
Telangana Inter Exams 2027: Examination fee payment schedule
|Fee payment dates
|Late fee
|October 26 to November 9, 2026
|No late fee
|November 11 to November 20, 2026
|Rs 100
|November 22 to November 29, 2026
|Rs 500
|December 1 to December 7, 2026
|Rs 1,000
|December 9 to December 14, 2026
|Rs 2,000
December 14, 2026, is the final date listed by the board for examination fee payment with a late fee. Students are required to complete the payment within the applicable window to avoid additional charges.
Telangana Inter Exams 2027: Examination fee details
The examination fee varies according to the year and course. First-year General Regular students and second-year General Arts students have to pay Rs 540. First-year Vocational Regular students, second-year General Science students and second-year Vocational students have to pay Rs 890.
For these courses, the higher amount includes theory, practical and English practical examination charges. Here’s an overview —
|Course and student category
|Examination fee
|First-year General Regular
|Rs 540
|First-year Vocational Regular
|Rs 890
|Second-year General Arts
|Rs 540
|Second-year General Science
|Rs 890
|Second-year Vocational
|Rs 890
For students required to pay Rs 890, the fee comprises Rs 540 for theory examinations, Rs 250 for practical examinations and Rs 100 for English practicals. Candidates should confirm the payment process and applicable fee with their respective junior colleges and ensure that the amount is submitted within the prescribed dates.
The notification covers the examination fee schedule and payment deadlines but does not announce the timetable for the March 2027 examinations or the release date of hall tickets. The board is expected to provide these details through separate announcements.