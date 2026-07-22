Telangana BC Study Circle announces 125-day free coaching programme for government exam aspirants

Telangana to provide 125-Day Free Coaching Programme for all Government Exam Aspirants from August 25; Candidates can apply from July 25 (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ representational image)

The Telangana BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre (TGBCESDTC), Hyderabad, has launched a free foundation course for candidates preparing for government recruitment exams 2026-27 like Group I, II, III & IV, Banking Services, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board and Police. The Telangana Backwards Classes Study Circles (TG BC Study Circles) will conduct a 125-day free coaching programme across its 12 study centres in the state of Telangana.

This free coaching programme has been introduced by the state authority to provide deserving candidates an opportunity to prepare for government exams without bearing the financial burden. The coaching programme is scheduled to commence from August 25, 2026. The applications of candidates will be selected based on Degree marks, reservation rules, and availability of seats in the respective Study Circle.