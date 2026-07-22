Telangana BC Study Circle announces 125-day free coaching programme for government exam aspirants

The Telangana BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre (TGBCESDTC), Hyderabad, has launched a free foundation course for candidates preparing for government recruitment exams 2026-27 like Group I, II, III & IV, Banking Services, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board and Police. The Telangana Backwards Classes Study Circles (TG BC Study Circles) will conduct a 125-day free coaching programme across its 12 study centres in the state of Telangana.
This free coaching programme has been introduced by the state authority to provide deserving candidates an opportunity to prepare for government exams without bearing the financial burden. The coaching programme is scheduled to commence from August 25, 2026. The applications of candidates will be selected based on Degree marks, reservation rules, and availability of seats in the respective Study Circle.
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As per the official press release, the notification for the Free Foundation Course will be issued online at the official TG BC Study Circle website – tgbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in on July 24, 2026, while the window for online application will be activated from July 25 to August 14, 2026. Interested candidates can check the detailed schedule of the same in the following table.
|Notification Release Date
|July 24, 2026
|Online Registration Begins
|July 25, 2026
|Last Date to Apply
|August 14, 2026
|Display of Selected Applications
|August 18, 2026
|Document Verification
|August 20 – August 24, 2026
|Coaching Starts
|August 25, 2026
According to the notification issued on July 21, 2026, graduates with an annual family income of up to Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas or Rs 2 lakh in urban areas for the financial year 2026–27 are eligible to apply for the Free Foundation Course.
Applicants must not be regular students, employed, or have previously availed themselves of any free coaching programme offered by the TG BC Study Circle.
Candidates selected for the programme will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 for five months, provided they maintain at least 75 per cent attendance each month. They will also be eligible for a book grant and transportation allowance.
For further information, candidates can contact the TG BC Study Circle office at Road No. 8, Laxmi Nagar Colony, Saidabad, Hyderabad – 500059, or call 040-24071178 or 7780359322.