Telangana Inter 2nd year exams cancelled

On Wednesday, the Telangana government decided to cancel the Intermediate second year (class 12) public examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the decision, State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said the results for the Intermediate second-year students would be announced after preparing the modalities.

She said that a committee has been appointed on the issue. “About 4,56,000 students are in the Intermediate second year,” she said. “If any students wished to take the exams, the government would take a decision after the COVID-19 situation improved,” the Minister said.

The state government had earlier cancelled class 10 and Intermediate first-year exams and decided to promote the students in view of the pandemic.