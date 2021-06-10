scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Telangana Inter 2nd year exams cancelled

The state education minister said that if any students wished to take the exams, the government would take a decision after the COVID-19 situation improved

By: PTI | Hyderabad |
June 10, 2021 11:06:50 am
The state government had earlier cancelled class 10 and Intermediate first-year exams. (File photo)

On Wednesday, the Telangana government decided to cancel the Intermediate second year (class 12) public examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the decision, State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said the results for the Intermediate second-year students would be announced after preparing the modalities.

She said that a committee has been appointed on the issue. “About 4,56,000 students are in the Intermediate second year,” she said. “If any students wished to take the exams, the government would take a decision after the COVID-19 situation improved,” the Minister said.

The state government had earlier cancelled class 10 and Intermediate first-year exams and decided to promote the students in view of the pandemic.

