Telangana announces early summer vacation for schools, colleges from April 27

The Telangana government announced summer vacations for all schools, colleges in the state. The early summer vacation will begin on April 27 and will continue till May 31. The decision has been taken due to an unprecedented rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

All Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Education Officers were informed by the Director of School Education, Syed Omar Jaleel on Sunday. They were asked to take the necessary actions to close down schools for summer vacations.

The Andhra Pradesh state government had announced summer vacations for students of classes 1 to 9 on April 20. Similarly, the Delhi government has also announced early summer vacation in all schools in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 situation. The vacation was scheduled from May 11 to June 3, which has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9.

Telangana has been witnessing a sharp increase in the number of micro containment zones ever since the state health department began to share the data for the first time since the pandemic began. The number rose from 363 to 495 zones in the last couple of days. As of April 22, there are as many as 495 active micro containment zones across the state, a maximum of them in the state capital.