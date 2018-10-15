Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Telanagana TSBIE Intermediate exams 2019: Detailed syllabus of English
  • Telanagana TSBIE Intermediate exams 2019: Detailed syllabus of English

Telanagana TSBIE Intermediate exams 2019: Detailed syllabus of English

TSBIE Intermediate exams 2019: The minimum score required to pass the board exams in Telangana is 35 per cent. Here is the detail syllabus of English

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 15, 2018 6:22:36 pm
TSBIE Intermediate exams 2019: Here is the detail syllabus of English.

TSBIE Intermediate exams 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) conduct class 10 (SSC) and plus two exams in the state. The minimum score required to pass the board exams in Telangana is 35 per cent. For intermediate exams, the division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in year one and two.

TSBIE Intermediate syllabus of English

Intermediate I Year

Poetry

1. Shakespeare – Let Me Not to the Marriage of True Minds.

2. Milton – Satan’s Speech Book I (first speech)

3. Blake – The Poison Tree 4. Wordsworth – To a skylark 5. Keats – Human Seasons 6. Shelley – Love 7. Browning – To My Last Duchess PROSE:

1. Francis Bacon – Of Truth 2. Charles Lamb – Dissertation upon a Roast Pig 3. Goldsmith – City Night piece

4. Hazlitt – A Father’s Letter 5. Aldons Huxley – Pleasures 6. J.B. Priestley – Student Mobs 7. Tagore – My Lord, the Baby

Second Book

Fiction: Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Intermediate II Year – English Modern Language

Prose

1. Playing the English Gentleman – M.K. Gandhi

2. The Bet – Anton Chekov

3. The Mad Tea Party – Lewis Carrol

4. On Smiles – A.G. Gardiner

5. The Prize Poem Sir P. G. Wodehouse

6. Sale – Anita Desai

7. Riders to the Sea – J.M. Synge

Poetry

1. Ulysses – Alfred Lord Tennyson

2. The Second Coming – W.B. Yeats

3. The Unknown Citizen – W.H. Auden

4. To the Indians who Died in South Africa -T.S. Eliot

5. The Night of the Scorpion – Nissim Ezekiel

6. Rakhi – Vikram Seth

7. Telephone Conversation – Wole Soyinka

Non-Detailed Text

Julius Caesar – Shakespeare Orient Longman Edition

