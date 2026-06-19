TS EAMCET 2026: Counselling registration begins at tgeapcet.nic.in; key dates here

Students from categories such as OC, EWS, BC, SC, ST and Minority will have to book a slot for their Certificate Verification (Representative Image/AI)

TS EAMCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education has begun the online application window for TG EAPCET counselling. Candidates seeking admission into BE/BTech and Pharmacy courses after qualifying TS EAMCET 2026 can register themselves for counselling at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Candidates who have passed TS EAMCET 2026 with a score of 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for Other) in group subjects of the Intermediate or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the counselling process.

TS EAMCET 2026: First phase counselling dates

Activity Dates Online registration, processing fee payment, and slot booking for certificate verification June 19 to June 28, 2026 Certificate verification for candidates who booked slots June 22 to June 29, 2026 Web options entry after certificate verification June 25 to July 1, 2026 Freezing of options July 1, 2026 Mock seat allotment display On or before July 4, 2026 Modification of options based on mock allotment July 5 to July 7, 2026 Final freezing of options for first phase allotment July 7, 2026 First phase provisional seat allotment On or before July 10, 2026 Tuition fee payment and self-reporting through website July 10 to July 14, 2026

TS EAMCET 2026: Second phase counselling schedule

This phase is primarily for candidates who did not participate in the first phase. Fresh option entry is compulsory, as choices submitted in the first phase will not be carried forward.