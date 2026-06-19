TS EAMCET 2026: Counselling registration begins at tgeapcet.nic.in; key dates here

TS EAMCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education has begun the online application window for TG EAPCET counselling. Candidates seeking admission into BE/BTech and Pharmacy courses after qualifying TS EAMCET 2026 can register themselves for counselling at tgeapcet.nic.in.
Candidates who have passed TS EAMCET 2026 with a score of 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for Other) in group subjects of the Intermediate or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the counselling process.
|Activity
|Dates
|Online registration, processing fee payment, and slot booking for certificate verification
|June 19 to June 28, 2026
|Certificate verification for candidates who booked slots
|June 22 to June 29, 2026
|Web options entry after certificate verification
|June 25 to July 1, 2026
|Freezing of options
|July 1, 2026
|Mock seat allotment display
|On or before July 4, 2026
|Modification of options based on mock allotment
|July 5 to July 7, 2026
|Final freezing of options for first phase allotment
|July 7, 2026
|First phase provisional seat allotment
|On or before July 10, 2026
|Tuition fee payment and self-reporting through website
|July 10 to July 14, 2026
This phase is primarily for candidates who did not participate in the first phase. Fresh option entry is compulsory, as choices submitted in the first phase will not be carried forward.
|Activity
|Dates
|Registration, fee payment, and slot booking for non-attended candidates
|July 17, 2026
|Certificate verification
|July 18, 2026
|Fresh web options entry
|July 18 to July 19, 2026
|Freezing of options
|July 19, 2026
|Second phase seat allotment
|On or before July 22, 2026
|Tuition fee payment and self-reporting
|July 22 to July 24, 2026
|Physical reporting at allotted colleges
|July 25 to July 28, 2026
|Last date for cancellation
|July 28, 2026
|Colleges update joining details
|July 29, 2026
Note that, physical reporting after second-phase allotment is mandatory. Candidates are required to submit photocopies of certificates and the original Transfer Certificate (TC) at the allotted college and obtain an acknowledgement.
Additionally, candidates allotted seats in the second phase who fail to report will not be eligible for the final phase of counselling.
Candidates who did not participate in either of the earlier phases can register during the final phase. Fresh choice filling is again mandatory.
|Activity
|Dates
|Registration, fee payment, and slot booking
|July 31, 2026
|Certificate verification
|August 1, 2026
|Fresh web options entry
|August 1 to August 2, 2026
|Freezing of options
|August 2, 2026
|Final phase seat allotment
|On or before August 5, 2026
|Tuition fee payment and self-reporting
|August 5 to August 7, 2026
|Reporting at college in case of branch/college change
|August 5 to August 7, 2026
|Colleges update joining details
|August 8, 2026
Students can follow these steps to register themselves on the portal:
Step 1: Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link, ‘payment of processing fee’.
Step 4: Enter the required details such as the registration number, Date of Birth and hall ticket number of Intermediate.
Step 5: The Basic Information Form will appear on the screen. Enter all details like Aadhar, mobile number, email ID, details of Caste Certificate, EWS Certificate, etc.
Step 6: Update the information and pay the registration fee. SC, ST students will need to pay Rs 600 and others will be required to pay Rs 1200.
Students from categories such as OC, EWS, BC, SC, ST and Minority will have to book a slot for their Certificate Verification. The special category verification will be conducted on various pre-informed dates.