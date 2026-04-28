Tech hiring beyond Bengaluru: How Hyderabad, Vijayawada are leading India’s record 59.5% AI job surge

India’s artificial intelligence hiring boom is no longer a one-city story. While Bengaluru continues to anchor its reputation as a major tech hub in the country, the latest LinkedIn AI Labour Market data shows a geographic shift: AI hiring is spreading rapidly to newer cities.
Nationally, AI-related hiring has surged 59.5% year-on-year, but what stands out is where this growth is coming from. Cities like Hyderabad (+51%) and Vijayawada (+45.5%) are emerging as key contributors, implying an overall trend of decentralisation of AI-related work opportunities across the country, instead of traditional destinations.
Historically, cities such as Bengaluru built dominance through a combination of strong engineering talent, global tech presence, and startup ecosystems.
Now, similar, if smaller, clusters are forming elsewhere. Hyderabad’s established IT base and infrastructure make it a natural extension, while Vijayawada’s rise points to a growing trend into tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
Globally, this pattern mirrors a wider trend. According to the report, AI talent remains concentrated in high-intensity hubs like Cambridge, San Francisco, and Bengaluru, each accounting for around 3% of AI engineering talent — far above national averages. At the same time, secondary cities are posting faster growth rates, indicating that while innovation may cluster, hiring expansion is dispersing. India’s trajectory aligns with this, combining a strong core hub with rapidly growing satellite markets.
Another important layer is the role of companies driving this demand. Large enterprises still employ the highest share of AI talent, thanks to their ability to invest in infrastructure and deploy AI at scale. However, small and medium businesses (SMBs) are no longer lagging. Instead, they are actively upskilling in areas like AI agents, AI productivity tools, and platforms such as Azure AI Studio. This positions SMBs as a critical bridge — translating experimental AI adoption into widespread, practical use across industries.
Interestingly, concerns that AI is disproportionately displacing entry-level jobs are not strongly reflected in hiring data.
Across major economies, including India, entry-level hiring has slowed—but broadly in line with overall hiring trends, suggesting macroeconomic uncertainty rather than AI-led disruption as the primary factor.
Sectorally, AI adoption is also deepening. In India’s manufacturing sector, for instance, AI engineering talent has expanded fourfold, highlighting how AI is moving beyond tech companies into core industries. Skills such as AI agents, intelligent automation, and prompt engineering are becoming essential, especially for professionals looking to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving job market.