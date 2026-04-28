Tech hiring beyond Bengaluru: How Hyderabad, Vijayawada are leading India’s record 59.5% AI job surge

As per LinkedIn, concerns that AI is disproportionately displacing entry-level jobs is not strongly reflected in hiring patterns (AI generated image)

India’s artificial intelligence hiring boom is no longer a one-city story. While Bengaluru continues to anchor its reputation as a major tech hub in the country, the latest LinkedIn AI Labour Market data shows a geographic shift: AI hiring is spreading rapidly to newer cities.

Nationally, AI-related hiring has surged 59.5% year-on-year, but what stands out is where this growth is coming from. Cities like Hyderabad (+51%) and Vijayawada (+45.5%) are emerging as key contributors, implying an overall trend of decentralisation of AI-related work opportunities across the country, instead of traditional destinations.

Historically, cities such as Bengaluru built dominance through a combination of strong engineering talent, global tech presence, and startup ecosystems.