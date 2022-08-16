Tech glitches in CUET not a setback, won’t rush the merger with JEE, NEET: UGC Chairman

August 16, 2022 3:45:39 pm
The technical glitches encountered in the initial phases of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will not affect expansion plans for the crucial exam which includes a proposal to merge it with JEE and NEET, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
“The technical glitches in initial phases of CUET-UG are not setbacks but lessons. They will be ironed out in the near future and will in no way deter scaling up or expansion plans for the crucial exam,” he told PTI in an interview.
Kumar had earlier said that in future the engineering entrance exam JEE and medical entrance exam NEET will also be merged with CUET.
“As per the NEP, the plan is to have a common entrance exam to reduce the burden on students of appearing in multiple entrances. However, we won’t hurry up to introduce it as we need to plan well. It is a massive exercise,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Asked when the merger is expected, Kumar said the modalities are yet to be worked out.
“An expert committee will be set up by end of this month. It will study all important entrance exams being conducted in the country as well as abroad. If we have to introduce the exam next year, the preparation has to start now considering the massive exercise and the different disciplines involved.
“There also has to be a consensus among stakeholders and the two main issues we need to address is the syllabus as well as the difficulty level as each discipline has its own peculiarities,” he said.
The debut edition of CUET-UG began in July and has been marred with glitches prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel exams at multiple centres. While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them were turned away from centres citing cancellations.
Kumar had said the exam at certain centres have been cancelled following reports of “sabotage”.
The fourth phase of the CUET-UG is set to begin on Wednesday.
With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh.
NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homesPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: ‘We’ll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap’
Congress slams ‘unprecedented’ release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, reminds PM of ‘Raj Dharma’
Tech glitches in CUET not a setback, won’t rush the merger with JEE, NEET: UGC Chairman
Ola Electric car: A look at top EV cars in India, and what the competition looks like
New Zealand A to tour India in August-September, Australia likely in November
Poster at railway station promotes civic sanitation with iconic dialogue from Deewar
Death threats to Mukesh Ambani: Arrested jeweller remanded in police custody till Aug 20
Thallumaala box office collection: Khalid Rahman film becomes biggest hit of Tovino Thomas
Dharmendra Pradhan urges citizens to participate in survey for National Curriculum Framework
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA — new weapon systems handed over to the Army
Mumbai: Train services disrupted due to heavy rain
Picture Book Beats: Try looking at things from Daft Bat’s point of view!