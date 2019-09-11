Teachers to go on 2-day strike, mass leave across Haryana

Protesting over unmet demands, the Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association (HGCTA) have decided to halt the functioning of about 158 government colleges and 97 government affiliated colleges across Haryana on Wednesday and go on collective leave on Thursday.

Advertising

The association members will also be staging a protest at Panchkula Sikhsha Sadan on both the days.

The HGCTA had presented seven demands to the government, including demands for the grant of non-compound increment on acquiring MPhil or Phd degrees according to the UGC norms, amendment of the department rural service conditions, to clear pending files of award of senior, selection and ‘pay band’ IV cases, issuance of workload letter concerning points that have already been approved in a meeting held by the additional chief secretary of Higher Education of Haryana, enhancement in the rate of refreshment and daily allowance from Rs 100 to Rs 150 per day, implementation of the CM’s order of making Dr Kuldeep Singh Beniwal (assistant Prof PE) as the deputy director sports and of arrest of criminals who attacked the principals of Government College Trigaon and Government College Bherian.

“Our demands are simple, not outlandish. We do not want a lot of money or any other increment. We only demand that all the schemes and files that have already been approved, be brought into implementation. It is not too much to ask for. As for the arrest of people accused of attacking two teachers, I would say, this kind of behaviour against teachers is gaining strength across India and delay of justice only strengthen the motives of the gangsters. Police should take immediate action,” said HGCTA president, Narender Siwach.

As many as 50 teachers had staged a peaceful protest at Panchkula Shiksha Sadan for over four hours on Tuesday.