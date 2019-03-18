Teacher’s promotion to be based on students’ feedback under AICTE’s new rule

In what it claims to be a move to increase the quality of teaching in the engineering colleges, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced a 360-degree feedback scoring system to assess teacher. This score will be considered while promoting teacher. In a first, the teachers will be assessed by students under the new system.

Students’ feedback and teaching process both hold equal and maximum weightage of 25 marks. Other parameters include departmental activities, institute activities, ACR and contribution to society. This new assessment system has been notified since March 2019 and is expected to be used in upcoming promotion cycle.

Talking to indianexpress.com, adviser, Rajive Kumar said, “This is the first time that students’ feedback will be considered in assessing teachers with respect to promotion activities. Since the students are immediate and primary stakeholders in education scenario, their take holds important and the new system gives them the due emphasis.”

The notification has been sent to all the AICTE-affiliated colleges and over 10,500 institutes are expected to implement the same, according to Kumar. He further added, “The process of students’ feedback and its calculation is evolving and a committee is working on the same and final draft of the procedure will soon be circulated.”

According to the official notification by the AICTE, “Candidate will be asked to submit the average score for each course taught during academic year under consideration on a scale of 25. The average of total of all such score shall be used.”

The 360 Degree score shall be determined on the basis of following parameters –

Teaching Process (Maximum Point 25)

Students’ Feedback (Maximum Point 25)

Departmental Activities (Maximum Point 20)

Institute Activity (Maximum Point 10)

ACR (10 Points)

Contribution to Society (Maximum Point 10)

Ramesh Ghanta, president, Indian Association of Teacher Educators (IATE) and a professor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad said that the idea of students assessing teachers looks good on paper and has been used in the West but might not be very fruitful in India. “We have not been able to elevate our students to be objective enough to assess their own teachers. In the past when such case studies were carried out, it was found that students do not assess teachers based on their performance but on other things including how liberal the teacher is or their personal rapport with them, which might not be directly proportional to their performance as a teacher,” said Ghanta.

He further added that the initiative is good only if the authorities are able to devise a tool which can be scientific enough to eliminate such subjective elements.