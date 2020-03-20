Teachers, faculty members of Jamia Milia Islamia to work from home

Jamia Milia Islamia has directed its teachers, faculty members to work from home Jamia Milia Islamia has directed its teachers, faculty members to work from home

Jamia Milia Islamia has issued an advisory for faculty and non-faculty members on Friday, March 20 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The varsity has directed its teachers, faculty members to work from home and they will only be called on duty in case of an emergency.

The deployment of non-teaching staff will only be done by the respective head, for which at least 50 per cent will remain present on that day. Meanwhile, the staff under essential categories like water, electricity, sanitation, security and medical will be deployed accordingly, the varsity circular mentioned.

The varsity has already suspended its classes and asked students to vacate hostel rooms. The hostel, mess facilities will remain closed till March 31, 2020.

VIDEO | PM Modi calls for ‘#JanataCurfew’ on Sunday, March 22

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also directed varsities all around India to postpone examinations scheduled to be held till March 31, 2020. The commission in its circular mentioned that following the direction of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), it has requested varsities to suspend examinations and evaluation work till the stated date.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, various universities, boards have postponed their scheduled examinations. The CBSE, ICSE class 10, 12 examinations were postponed till March 31. The NTA has also put on hold the JEE Main examinations scheduled to be conducted on April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd