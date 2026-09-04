IIT Hyderabad professor gets National Teachers’ Award; his life’s work is chasing raindrops

In a small village in Odisha’s Subarnapur district, a young Kirti Chandra Sahu would sometimes go to school without food or a proper change of clothes. In his own words, he had “no way other than studying to get a job.”

He could hardly have imagined then that decades later, he would stand before the President of India to receive one of the country’s highest recognitions for teachers — an honour for a career shaped by curiosity, research and a fascination with the physics of a falling raindrop.

Sahu, now a professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, is among 21 faculty members from higher education institutions and polytechnics selected for the National Awards to Teachers 2026. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards on September 5.

For Sahu, the journey from a village in Odisha to the classrooms and laboratories of one of India’s premier institutes has been anything but ordinary. What began as a search for a job eventually became a career devoted to asking questions and solving problems that often have no obvious answers.

When education was the only way out

Sahu’s father was a primary school teacher — a dedicated man who, as Sahu remembers, “always taught us never give up.”

Studying, however, was not a passion for Sahu at first. It was the most visible route to a job and, eventually, a better life. He cleared the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) and joined the Government College of Engineering, Burla, the oldest engineering college in the state, to study mechanical engineering.

After completing his undergraduate degree, Sahu took up a job. But he soon realised he was not satisfied. Around the same time, he cleared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and decided to pursue higher studies.

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He told his father about his plans despite knowing the family could not easily afford it. His father agreed, but with one condition: he was due to retire in 2007, and after that Sahu would have to support the family.

Sahu went ahead. He joined a master’s programme on a stipend of Rs 5,000, saving whatever he could to send home.

It was only a year later that he discovered just how much his family had sacrificed for his education.

His younger brother, four or five years his junior, had quietly left his studies after Class 12 and taken up driving a taxi to help fund Sahu’s education. He had never told his brother about it.

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The revelation stayed with Sahu as his own academic journey progressed.

From looking for a job to finding a calling

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru, Sahu discovered something he had not initially set out to pursue — a fascination with research.

He completed his PhD and moved to Imperial College London for a postdoctoral position in 2006. He had submitted his thesis before leaving India and did not stay back for the formal defence.

In 2009, he returned to India and joined IIT Hyderabad as the institute’s first faculty member in the Department of Chemical Engineering. At the time, IIT Hyderabad was still operating out of an old ordnance factory school building. There was little of the infrastructure that would eventually come to define the institute.

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Sahu helped build laboratories and classrooms from scratch. At night, when the campus had quietened down, he worked on research papers, often writing single-author papers.

“I planned and executed in a way that I’m very happy today that I could do both,” he says.

The young institute gave him something else: the freedom to identify problems he wanted to pursue and build research around them.

Chasing a falling raindrop

At first glance, Sahu’s research may seem to revolve around something ordinary — a raindrop. But as it falls from a cloud to the ground, its size and shape constantly change, affecting how weather radars measure rainfall.

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Scientists have limited information on how raindrops change between the cloud and the ground. To study this, Sahu’s team at IIT Hyderabad developed a facility that suspends droplets in mid-air using upward-blowing air and recreates the changing temperature and humidity conditions they experience during their descent.

Inaugurated in 2023, the facility is, according to Sahu, unique in India. The team’s findings have matched data from the government’s Cloud Aerosol Interaction and Precipitation Enhancement Experiment (CAIPEEX), raising the possibility of developing region-specific rainfall models instead of relying on a single formula for India’s diverse climate.

More accurate rainfall estimates could improve weather and climate models and contribute to better early-warning systems for extreme weather. Sahu also hopes the research could eventually support work on artificial rain technology.

A career built on questions

Looking back, Sahu describes himself as lucky to be paid to identify and pursue problems that nobody assigns to him.

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His parents, back in the village, never quite understood what a research paper was. When he told them he had published one, they assumed it had appeared in a newspaper.

It did not matter.

“Seeing me happy,” he says, “they feel happy.”

The support of his family — from a father who encouraged him to study to a younger brother who quietly sacrificed his own education — has remained woven into his journey.

And now, on Teachers’ Day, the boy who once saw education simply as his way to secure a job will stand before the President of India as one of the country’s recognised teachers — having spent his career turning questions about something as ordinary as a falling raindrop into research with implications far beyond the laboratory.