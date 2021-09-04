Teachers’ Day: Delhi govt to award 122 teachers, celebrate September 5 as ‘Abhar Diwas’

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced that they will celebrate Teachers Day on Sunday as ‘Abhar Diwas’. Moreover, unlike previous years where 103 teachers were awarded, this time 122 teachers will be given the award for their performance during the Covid pandemic, Deputy Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

This year's Teachers' Awards will be special. We have made some changes to the criteria for the awards. Earlier, awards were given based on academic performance only. We have increased the number of awards to 122 from 103: Delhi Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/Ncc6UzPMXj — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

Besides, the new ‘Face of DoE’ (Directorate of Education) awards will be given to two teachers — Raj Kumar and Suman Arora.

Also, two special awards will be given to Bharti Kalra and Rani Bhardwaj who during the pandemic provided tablet devices to the students and supported them in various ways so that they can continue with their studies, the deputy CM said.

He said that of the 1,108 applications received for the Delhi government’s teachers’ awards, 122 have been finalised by a panel. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said earlier the number of awards was 103 and this year it has been increased.

The eligibility criteria have been relaxed to bring guest teachers and private tutors under consideration for the award. The norm of 15 years of teaching experience to be considered for the award has been relaxed to three years, he added.

The recipients will be presented with the awards at a ceremony on Teachers Day on Sunday.