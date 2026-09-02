Teachers’ Day 2026 Speech: Creative topics, quotes, tips for an engaging speech

As the nation and schools gear up for Teachers’ Day celebrations, the conventional itinerary takes a familiar turn. On this day, teachers get a brief hiatus to celebrate their contributions, while students step into their shoes for a day.

In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and a revered philosopher.

With several other cultural activities lined up, a speech is a crucial component that either provides the day with an appropriate beginning or an enthralling closure. Students planning to thank their teachers through a speech should go through the sections given below to know how they can prepare a gripping speech.

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How to deliver an engaging speech?

Keep the following points in mind while addressing the audience on the mic on Teachers’ Day.

— Always start your speech with an appropriate pitch to instantly grab attention and then modulate it accordingly throughout the speech.

— Maintain a confident yet humble posture to connect with the audience and make them comfortable with your words and ideas.

— Maintain continuity in your speech. An inarticulate flow often confuses the audience and subsequently leaves them detached.

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— While preparing the speech, break it down into three parts — introduction, body and conclusion.

— It is always recommended to have a strong introduction, often backed up with quotes from revered public figures and the historical background of the day.

— For the body of the speech, research the chosen topic and gather points that spark interest among the listeners.

— Similar to the introduction, your conclusion should also be equally impactful. In addition to including the crux of your speech, factor in future prospects, personal views and a vote of thanks.

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— Keep the speech short and insightful instead of turning it into a repetitive and dull monologue.

Explore these topics for a Teacher’s Day speech

A theme is what really defines the central idea of your speech and help you keep your words aligned. Picking a relevant topic is an essential part of preparing a speech. Without a fixed theme, the person behind the podium can babble around anything to everything, leading the audience confused and uninterested sitting in front.

In case students are confused on what to speak on, they can try building their speeches on the topics mentioned below.

— If teachers were AI, what would their prompt be?

As students and parents nowadays have started depending mostly on AI for the homeworks, projects and assignments, this topic can entertain teachers and let them think how things would turn out if they were to be directed by AI.

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— From morning attendance to extra-ordinary achievements: How teacher’s transform our journey

Students can talk about how their teachers or educators in general help them to achieve their dreams and build the foundation required for it from the very beginning.

— If classrooms could talk

For this topic, students can try personifying classrooms as teachers and talk on how they make a mere room full of benches a future hotspot of doctors, engineers, civil servants and what not.

— Behind every ‘good job’ is a teacher

Push on how a simple word of encouragement from teachers can change a student’s aplomb.

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— The highest weightage lessons aren’t those available in our textbooks

Students can speak on how the significant lessons in one’s life often comes from their teachers and not the books of the academic curriculum.

Catchy phrases or quotes to add to the speech

To make their speeches more captivating, students can try adding motivational phrases quoted by famous personalities. Here are some quotes that students may incorporate into their Teachers’ Day speech.

— “The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.” – Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

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— “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

— “Teachers are the backbone of any country, the pillar upon which all aspirations are built.” – A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

— “If you look behind every exceptional person there is an exceptional teacher”– Stephen Hawking

— “If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key sociatial members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.” – A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

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Students can use any of the above-mentioned phrases to make their speeches more engaging and impactful. To further increase the spirit of the day, they can also plan activities such as role plays, monologues, a “Guess the Teacher” quiz and much more.

While schools across the country plan to honour their teachers through cultural programmes and celebrations, Teachers’ Day also receives recognition at the national level.

This year, on September 5, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, is set to host a national-level function at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Awards on 48 shortlisted school teachers.