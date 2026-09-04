Teachers’ Day 2026: Six powerful quotes by eminent personalities to mark this day

Teacher’s Day 2026: As National Teachers’ Day 2026 inches closer, the excitement starts rising for the day celebrated to honour the heroes who transform our lives with chalk, duster, and blackboard – teachers. Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers’ Day in the loving memory of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered philosopher and the second President of India.
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While the day carries a significant historical background, it also occupies a special place in every educator’s or student’s life. From former Presidents of India like APJ Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee to Western scientists and philosophers, well-known personalities from every walk of life have paid their respects to the teaching profession and stressed the importance of teachers in students’ lives.
Their words continue to remind that a good teacher can influence not just what a student learns, but also how they view themselves and the world around them. Here are 5 thought-provoking Teachers’ Day 2026 quotes from famous personalities from India and abroad.
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— “The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.” – Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
— “Teachers play the most important role in the success of any education system. Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development.” – Draupadi Murmu
— “The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future” – Narendra Modi
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— “Incredible educators shape young minds and ignite the flames of curiosity. Their dedication, patience, and guidance make the world a better place, one student at a time.” – Divya Mittal
— “A teacher can shape generations. But if we don’t invest in teachers, entire generations will be destroyed,” – Sonam Wangchuk
Students and those looking for a perfect beginning or conclusion for their Teachers’ Day 2026 speech, essays or scripts can use the above-mentioned quotes to spread their ideas more clearly.