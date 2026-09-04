Teachers’ Day 2026: Six powerful quotes by eminent personalities to mark this day

Happy Teachers' Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes: Explore these 10 striking quotes by famous public figures, curated especially for this year's Teachers' Day.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiSep 4, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Teachers' Day 2026 QuotesTeacher's Day 2026: It is celebrated annually on September 5 in India. (Photo: AI Generated)
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Teacher’s Day 2026: As National Teachers’ Day 2026 inches closer, the excitement starts rising for the day celebrated to honour the heroes who transform our lives with chalk, duster, and blackboard – teachers. Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers’ Day in the loving memory of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered philosopher and the second President of India.

Also read | From a schoolboy with no food to a National Award-winning professor: Kirti Chandra Sahu’s story

While the day carries a significant historical background, it also occupies a special place in every educator’s or student’s life. From former Presidents of India like APJ Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee to Western scientists and philosophers, well-known personalities from every walk of life have paid their respects to the teaching profession and stressed the importance of teachers in students’ lives.

Their words continue to remind that a good teacher can influence not just what a student learns, but also how they view themselves and the world around them. Here are 5 thought-provoking Teachers’ Day 2026 quotes from famous personalities from India and abroad.

Read | Why Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5

Check these quotes for Teachers’ Day 2026

“The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan 

Teacher's Day 2026 Quotes Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the second President of India and a significant educator who helped India shape its education system in the initial years after Independence.  (Photo: AI Generated)

“Teachers play the most important role in the success of any education system. Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development.”Draupadi Murmu

Teachers' Day 2026 Quotes Draupadi Murmu is the current President of the country. She is the second woman President of India and first woman from tribal community to serve at this position.  (Photo: AI Generated)

“The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future” Narendra Modi 

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Teachers' Day 2026 Quotes Narendra Modi is the current and the 15th Prime Minister of India (Photo: AI Generated)

Also Read| Creative topics, quotes, tips for an captivating Teachers’ Day 2026 Speech

“Incredible educators shape young minds and ignite the flames of curiosity. Their dedication, patience, and guidance make the world a better place, one student at a time.” – Divya Mittal 

Teachers' Day 2026 Quotes Divya Mittal is a former IAS officer and an IIT-IIM alumna (Photo: AI Generated)

“A teacher can shape generations. But if we don’t invest in teachers, entire generations will be destroyed,”Sonam Wangchuk

Teachers' Day 2026 Quotes Sonam Wangchuk is an Indian engineer, educator, and activist, well known for his invention of Ice Stupa artificial glacier (Photo: AI Generated)

Students and those looking for a perfect beginning or conclusion for their Teachers’ Day 2026 speech, essays or scripts can use the above-mentioned quotes to spread their ideas more clearly.

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