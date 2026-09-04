Teachers’ Day 2026: Six powerful quotes by eminent personalities to mark this day

Teacher’s Day 2026: As National Teachers’ Day 2026 inches closer, the excitement starts rising for the day celebrated to honour the heroes who transform our lives with chalk, duster, and blackboard – teachers. Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers’ Day in the loving memory of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered philosopher and the second President of India.

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While the day carries a significant historical background, it also occupies a special place in every educator’s or student’s life. From former Presidents of India like APJ Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee to Western scientists and philosophers, well-known personalities from every walk of life have paid their respects to the teaching profession and stressed the importance of teachers in students’ lives.