Teachers’ Day 2022: UGC announces fellowship and research grant schemes

Teachers’ Day 2022: On the occasion of Teachers’ day, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will be announcing several research schemes which will benefit higher educational institutions across the country.

The new fellowships will be launched at 3 pm tomorrow, i.e. September 5 at UGC’s online portals. Here’s a list of the UGC fellowship and research grant schemes:

Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members

This fellowship is being launched with the aim to provide research opportunities to superannuated faculty members. There are 100 slots available for this fellowship and the selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as contingency.

Eligibility: Interested candidates should be maximum of 67 years. Candidates should have successfully supervised the PhD dissertations of 10 full time candidates, three of whom having received their degrees during the preceding 10 years. Also, the applicant must have handled, as Principal Investigator, at least three sponsored research projects funded by national / international agencies. In addition to this, the candidates should not hold any administrative responsibility during tenure of the fellowship which would be from the date of superannuation.

The tenure for this fellowship will be three years or upto 70 years whichever is earlier.

Research grant for In-Service Faculty Members

The aim of this fellowship is to provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members, and the quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh which will be provided to 200 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

Eligibility: The interested candidates should be maximum of 50 years with a minimum 10 years of service left in the university/institution from the date of submission of his/her application. Also, the candidates should have successfully supervised PhD dissertation of five full-time candidates and completed at least two sponsored research projects funded by national/international government or private agencies.

Dr. D.S. Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members

The fellowship will provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh which will be provided to 132 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

Eligibility: Interested candidates should be newly appointed Assistant Professors against permanent posts, should have PhD degree with minimum five research papers and should apply within a period of two years from the date of joining the post.

Dr. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship

UGC is launching this fellowship with the aim to provide an opportunity to carry out the advanced studies and research in Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian universities/institutions. While this fellowship has 900 seats, 30 per cent of these slots are reserved for women candidates. The selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as contingency.

Eligibility: Candidates applying for this scholarship should be unemployed candidates with PhD degree and should be first time applicant for UGC post-doctoral fellowship. They should have minimum 55 per cent of marks or equivalent at post graduate level; there is a relaxation of 5 per cent marks for reserved categories and transgender.

It is necessary that the candidate identifies a Mentor/Supervisor for his/her post-doctoral research work and obtain his/her consent for the mentorship. The candidates should be below 35 years (in the general category) and 40 years if they are applying from the reserved/women/ transgender categories.

Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child

The fellowship that is aiming to promote education of single girl child and encouraging for pursuing research work leading to award of PhD degree has no fix limit of slots. This fellowship has a total tenure of five years.

Eligibility: Any single girl child pursuing PhD in any stream/subject in recognised universities/colleges/ institutes, who are registered in regular, full-time PhD programme can apply for this fellowship. The candidates should be below 40 years (in the general category) and 45 years if they are applying from the reserved categories.