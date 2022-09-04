Teachers’ Day 2022: PM Modi to interact with winners of National Awards tomorrow; Droupadi Murmu to honour teachers

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at the Prime Minister’s office tomorrow at 4:30 pm on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday.

“The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office read.

Modi will be meeting these selected teachers at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on September 5, 2022 at 4:30 pm. This year, a total of 45 teachers have been selected after a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process. This honour is given to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.

#NAT2022: Honouring our teachers for their exemplary services. The Hon’ble @rashtrapatibhvn Smt. Droupadi Murmu will honour the finest teachers from across the country with National Awards to Teachers 2022 in Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, tomorrow, from 11 AM onwards. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/WUwqGigRt3 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 4, 2022

This meeting will happen a few hours after the Indian President Droupadi Murmu will honour the few selected teachers from across the country with National Awards to Teachers 2022 in Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, tomorrow, from 11 am onwards, the Ministry of Education tweeted.

The National Awards to Teachers are awarded to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers handpicked from across the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment to the industry have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students. This event is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.