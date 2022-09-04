scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Teachers’ Day 2022: PM Modi to interact with winners of National Awards tomorrow; Droupadi Murmu to honour teachers

This meeting will happen a few hours after the Indian President Droupadi Murmu will honour the few selected teachers from across the country with National Awards to Teachers 2022.

PM Modi, Teachers Day, National Award to Teachers, Teachers' Day 2022Modi will be meeting these selected teachers at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on September 5, 2022 at 4:30 pm. (Representative image. Express file image)

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at the Prime Minister’s office tomorrow at 4:30 pm on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday.

“The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office read.

Teachers' Day 2022 |Teachers’ Day 2022: Meet Islamuddin, a Delhi riot victim who teaches at school started for child victims of the February 2020 violence

Modi will be meeting these selected teachers at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on September 5, 2022 at 4:30 pm. This year, a total of 45 teachers have been selected after a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process. This honour is given to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.

Teachers' Day 2022 |Teachers’ Day 2022: This one-of-a-kind primary school near Pune runs 365 days, has not had a holiday in two decades

This meeting will happen a few hours after the Indian President Droupadi Murmu will honour the few selected teachers from across the country with National Awards to Teachers 2022 in Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, tomorrow, from 11 am onwards, the Ministry of Education tweeted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

The National Awards to Teachers are awarded to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers handpicked from across the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment to the industry have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students. This event is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 03:14:00 pm
Next Story

2024 polls in mind, Nirmala Sitharaman to begin tour of Pawar stronghold Baramati from September 22

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case
Express Opinion

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement