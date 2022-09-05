scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Teachers’ Day 2022: PM Modi announces development, upgradation of 14,500 schools

The new and upgraded schools will be developed with the aim of becoming model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP, PM Modi said.

PM Modi hopes that these PM-SHRI schools will impart knowledge in a modern, transformational and holistic method.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that over 14,500 schools will be developed and upgraded across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana.

The new and upgraded schools will be developed with the aim of becoming model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of the National Education Policy. PM Modi hopes that these PM-SHRI schools will impart knowledge in a modern, transformational and holistic method. The emphasis of these schools will be on a discovery-oriented, learning centric way of teaching and educators will be trained to focus on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more.

“The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in the recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP,” PM tweeted from his official account.

PM also interacted with the awardees of National Awards to Teachers today, after they were felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu. During his conversation with the teachers, he encouraged them to practice equality and have an integrated approach. “You can’t live in isolation, the child is trapped into conflict and contradiction if they witness different things in school, classroom and home. It is imperative for teachers to have an integrated approach,” he said.

He also urged educators to read NEP 2020 regularly. “Try and find solutions to the problems they are facing in the policy. This should imbibe it in their behaviour. Students should debate on the new National Education Policy,” he said in his address to the award-winning teachers.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 07:04:37 pm
