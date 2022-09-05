Teachers’ Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Award ceremony to begin at 11 am

Teachers’ Day in India, September 5, 2022; National Awards To Teachers by President Murmu: Today, India is celebrating its 50th National Teachers’ Day. The day is celebrated on September 5 every year which is the birth anniversary of India’s second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also a scholar, philosopher, and a Bharat Ratna awardee.
This year, President Droupadi Murmu will honour selected teachers from across the country with National Awards at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, from 11 am onwards. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners at his office at 4:30 pm.
The National Awards to Teachers are meant to celebrate the unique initiatives and contribution of some of the finest teachers handpicked from across the country. These teachers through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students. The event is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.
President Droupadi Murmu said that the multi-disciplinary approach of the IITs is well aligned with the new National Education Policy. She made these comments during the closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi). Read more
While the pandemic locked down the world in their homes, something got unlocked for a handful of students. Homeschooling. Breaking the rut of formal schooling, these parents unlocked the teachers in themselves to homeschool their child with unique and innovative tactics
Take, for instance, Vedhas Gawali, 15. He will take his Class X Boards this year with subjects such as business studies, entrepreneurship, data entry operations. Not the average subject in Class X by any means. Read more such stories here
Every year, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as National Teachers’ Day as a tribute to his contributions and achievements. Born on September 5, 1888, Dr Radhakrishnan not just served as the President of India but was also a scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee. Read more interesting facts here
This year, a total of 45 teachers have been selected after a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process. This honour is given to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at the Prime Minister’s office at 4:30 pm on September 5, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday. “The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office read.
