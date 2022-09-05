scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Teachers’ Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Award ceremony to begin at 11 am

Teachers Day, National Awards To Teachers 2022: This year, President Droupadi Murmu will honour a few selected teachers from across the country with National Awards to Teachers 2022 in Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi

By: Education Desk , Edited by Sakshi Saroha
Updated: September 5, 2022 10:22:01 am
Happy Teachers Day 2022: This event is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Teachers’ Day in India, September 5, 2022; National Awards To Teachers by President Murmu: Today, India is celebrating its 50th National Teachers’ Day. The day is celebrated on September 5 every year which is the birth anniversary of India’s second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also a scholar, philosopher, and a Bharat Ratna awardee.

Read |Teachers’ Day 2022: Meet Islamuddin, a Delhi riot victim who teaches at school started for child victims of the February 2020 violence

This year, President Droupadi Murmu will honour selected teachers from across the country with National Awards at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, from 11 am onwards. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners at his office at 4:30 pm.

The National Awards to Teachers are meant to celebrate the unique initiatives and contribution of some of the finest teachers handpicked from across the country. These teachers through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students. The event is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

 

Live Blog

Teachers’ Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Check live updates of national awards to teachers ceremony

10:22 (IST)05 Sep 2022
IITs’ multi-disciplinary approach well aligned with NEP 2020: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said that the multi-disciplinary approach of the IITs is well aligned with the new National Education Policy. She made these comments during the closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi). Read more

10:08 (IST)05 Sep 2022
How the Covid lockdown unlocked the teacher in some parents and made them ‘homeschoolers’

While the pandemic locked down the world in their homes, something got unlocked for a handful of students. Homeschooling. Breaking the rut of formal schooling, these parents unlocked the teachers in themselves to homeschool their child with unique and innovative tactics

Take, for instance, Vedhas Gawali, 15. He will take his Class X Boards this year with subjects such as business studies, entrepreneurship, data entry operations. Not the average subject in Class X by any means. Read more such stories here

10:01 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Teachers' Day 2022: PM Modi extends his wishes to all teachers
09:52 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Here's why India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5

Every year, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as National Teachers’ Day as a tribute to his contributions and achievements. Born on September 5, 1888, Dr Radhakrishnan not just served as the President of India but was also a scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee. Read more interesting facts here

09:39 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Teachers day 2022: 45 teachers to be awarded the National Award

This year, a total of 45 teachers have been selected after a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process. This honour is given to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.

09:26 (IST)05 Sep 2022
PM Modi to interact with winners of National Awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at the Prime Minister’s office at 4:30 pm on September 5, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday. “The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office read.

 
09:24 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Teachers’ Day 2022: President Draupadi Murmu to confer National Awards to teachers

President Droupadi Murmu will honour the few selected teachers from across the country with National Awards to Teachers 2022 in Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, today, from 11 am onwards, the Ministry of Education tweeted.

Teachers' Day 2022, Teachers' Day Teachers' Day 2022: Modi will be meeting these selected teachers at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on September 5, 2022 at 4:30 pm. (Representative image)

Teachers’ Day 2022 LIVE Updates: A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office read that the purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students.

