Teachers’ Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Award ceremony to begin at 11 am

Happy Teachers Day 2022: This event is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Teachers’ Day in India, September 5, 2022; National Awards To Teachers by President Murmu: Today, India is celebrating its 50th National Teachers’ Day. The day is celebrated on September 5 every year which is the birth anniversary of India’s second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also a scholar, philosopher, and a Bharat Ratna awardee.

This year, President Droupadi Murmu will honour selected teachers from across the country with National Awards at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, from 11 am onwards. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners at his office at 4:30 pm.

The National Awards to Teachers are meant to celebrate the unique initiatives and contribution of some of the finest teachers handpicked from across the country. These teachers through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students. The event is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.