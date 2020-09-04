Teachers’ Day 2020 Speech Ideas for Students: Here’s how to present your thoughts online

Teachers' day celebrations for most are going online this year.

Teacher’s Day Speech: One of the best ways to acknowledge your teachers’ mentorship is in the form of a speech. If you are preparing for the Teachers’ day speech this year, here is how you can make it a different experience yourself, win the prize and keep the audience captivated. The key to a good speech is in content, its delivery and presentation. Here are some tips and ideas to express the deepest gratitude:

Content: While the Teachers’ day history remains the same, the speech does not have to be similar every year. When talking about the history of the day or about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, dig out some new facts and keep them at the top. Rather than covering the entire history lecture, make your speech talk about one angle of it, one thing about the second president of India that inspired you the most.

This year’s World Teacher’s Day (celebrated on October 5) topic is ‘Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future’. The pandemic indeed has changed the way we teach and learn. As the primary stakeholder in the teaching-learning process, students and teachers both have first-hand experience of it. Would it not be interesting to share about this unique experience – about what the shift means to you and how have you changed? About Google, WhatsApp, and other modes you use, about how much you miss (or not) your school, and what difference has it made in your life? Be honest, also talk about the times you were happy that schools have closed and the times when you missed your friends, after all, they are your teachers too, in a unique way.

My teacher: This has been talked about a lot but one can sure have newer perspectives on the same topic. Try to remember the moments when your educator has encouraged and supported you. Broaden the horizon and think about how have they made learning fun for you.

Delivery and presentation: The mode of delivery for most this year is going to be a digital platform — make the most of it. Add things you would otherwise not have been able to do. Add audio, presentations, or effects and pictures in your speech. No one likes to watch a person for so long. Try to speak in a language you are comfortable in. Make the speech conversational, say it in your own tone, and not in the same up and down tone schools are used too.

This surely will make a difference. For this, one can refer to the old speeches of great orators. From politicians to ted-speakers, to journalists, make good use of the internet and try to learn different styles of speaking and evolve your own style.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd