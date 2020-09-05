Teachers’ Day 2020 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi, Ramesh Pokhriyal extend greetings to teachers

Teachers' Day 2020 LIVE: Wishes, messages, how Teachers Day was celebrated across India amid COVID-19 pandemic

Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated a month ahead of the world. While UNESCO proclaimed October 5 to be World Teachers’ Day, India celebrates it in remembrance of the first vice-president and second president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – whose birth anniversary is on September 5.

Wishing teachers on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi Saturday tweeted, “We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti.”

READ | How teachers are navigating the world of online learning | Meet these two ‘special’ teachers who used innovative methods to make a change

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal wrote, “I wish all the countrymen on Teachers Day and salute all the gurus. Come, on this occasion of Teachers’ Day, we thank our teachers, counselors and parents, with whose blessings we have learned a lot.”

Unlike other years, most schools and colleges will conduct their Teachers’ Day programmes in virtual mode. In honour of their teachers, students will host special programmes and share their love online due to the pandemic. Social media, including Whatsapp, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, were flooded with wishes and messages this morning.