Teachers’ Day 2019: How these famous personalities’ teachers inspired them

Teachers’ Day 2019: It wouldn’t be an understatement to call a teacher a second parent to a child. They not only help in identifying a student’s raw talent but take efforts in shaping them. A lot of famous personalities have mentioned how their teachers infused them with confidence and ambition. Here are speeches from these icons where they give credit for their success to their teachers.

Teachers’ Day 2019: How famous personalities attribute their success to teachers

Bill Gates

One of the richest persons in the world, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has always attributed his success to his teacher Blanche Caffiere, who he describes as a “very kindly librarian and teacher”.

Narrating the story in his personal blog, Bill Gates shared how Caffiere took him “under her wing and helped make it okay for me to be a messy, nerdy boy who was reading lots of books.”

“I was desperately trying to go unnoticed, because I had some big deficits, like atrocious handwriting (experts now call it dysgraphia) and a comically messy desk. And I was trying to hide the fact that I liked to read — something that was cool for girls but not for boys,” he wrote. It was then that Caffiere took notice of him and helped him to accept himself. “She pulled me out of my shell by sharing her love of books,” Gates mentioned in his blog.

Oprah Winfrey

For Oprah Winfrey, famous American talk show personality, the visit of her fourth-grade teacher Mrs Duncan on her show was among her defining moments. “For the first time, I wasn’t afraid to be smart, and she often stayed after school to work with me. I thought I would one day become a fourth-grade teacher,” she had written.

“My producers surprised me by bringing in Mrs Duncan as a guest on the show. I hadn’t seen her since grade school, and suddenly, I’m reading the teleprompter: ‘Welcome, Mary Duncan’,” she said. “My eyes filled with tears, and I said, ‘Mrs Duncan had a name! Her name is Mary.’” As a child, I hadn’t even considered that Mrs Duncan might have had a life beyond our class. It was in her class that I really came into myself. After all these years, I could say thank you to a woman who had a powerful impact on my early life.”

Sachin Tendulkar

The ‘god of cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar has always expressed his gratitude to his teacher and coach Ramakant Achrekar.

“Back in my school days, I used to play only for the junior team and our senior team was playing the Harris Shield finals at the Wankhede Stadium,” said Tendulkar in a video he posted years back.

“And our coach Ramakant Achrekar sir had organised a practice match for me. He had told me to go there after school and bat at number four. He said he had spoken to the captain and I would not need to field. That used to be my training. That was important because you needed to figure out your game there and figure out how to score runs in the middle,” Tendulkar said

“But I left all of that and sat at the Wankhede watching the Harris Shield final, cheering the senior team, clapping. After the match, I saw Achrekar sir and I thought it would be good to wish him. He asked me how many runs I got in the match and I told him I never went to play it because I wanted to cheer the senior team and clap for them,” he recollected. “Then he scolded me a lot in front of everybody and said I did not need to clap for others. He said I should take care of my own game and do something so that one day, the world can clap for me. That was the biggest lesson of my life. After that day, I never missed another match,” he said.

Pranab Mukherjee

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee started his career as a teacher before entering into politics. A successful politician and teacher, Pranab Mukherjee in his speech in 2016 said, “Inspired teachers are the building blocks of a good education system. An inspired teacher links the individual goals of the students to the societal and national goals.”

Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama who is very vocal about his teachers once said, “In their daily lives, the men and women who teach our children fulfill the promise of a nation that’s always looking forward, that believes each generation has a responsibility to help the next in building this great country of ours and making the world a better place.”

“This is a profession where you have the potential to make more of a difference than just about anything you can go into.” Obama added, “So teachers deserve more than just our gratitude — they deserve our full support,” said Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama

Former United States of America (USA) first lady, and Obama’s wife is known for working in the field of education.

Michelle Obama said, “All across this nation who get up every day and work their hearts out to lift up our young people. I am so grateful to all of you for your passion and your dedication and all the hard work on behalf of the next generation, and I can think of no better way to end my time as the first lady than celebrating with all of you, so I want to close today by simply saying ‘thank you.”

Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda, the great thinker and philosopher said, “The Guru must be worshiped as God. He is God, he is nothing less than that.”

Rabindranath Tagore

One of world’s noted poets, Rabindranath Tagore said, “Education means enabling the mind to find out that ultimate truth which emancipates us from the bondage of dust and gives us wealth not of things but of inner light, not of power but of love. It is a process of enlightenment. It is divine wealth. It helps in realisation of truth.”