Teachers Day 2018: President Ram Nath Kovind greets teachers

On the eve of Teachers Day, President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted teachers across the country saying, “On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, I have great pleasure in extending my greetings and felicitations to teachers.” “A characteristic feature of our culture and heritage has been the Guru-Shishya Parampara. We are very fortunate and blessed as a civilization to have always had, since time immemorial, great gurus who have led seekers of truth to their goal,” Kovind said.

“Today, on Teachers’ Day, we remember the lasting contributions made by the former President, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an eminent scholar and educationist.” “Let us pray, on this auspicious day, that our Gurus continue to help and guide us, individually and collectively, in building a nation and world defined by wisdom, peace and harmony,” President said.

India will celebrate the teachers day tomorrow, September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of the second president of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. At his tenure during President of India (1962-67), his students and friends wanted to him to celebrate his birthday. Known for his humble nature, he requested, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.” Since then, his birthday has been observed as Teachers’ Day.

