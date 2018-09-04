Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Teachers Day 2018: A teacher remains a teacher throughout life, says PM Modi

Teachers Day 2018: A teacher remains a teacher throughout life, says PM Modi

Congratulating the awardees, PM Modi ommended their dedication towards education and for making it their life mantra. "A teacher remains a teacher throughout life," said Modi

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2018 8:34:19 pm
Happy Teachers Day, Teachers Day, PM Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Teachers Day 2018, National Teachers’ Awards, PM Narendra Modi interacts with awardees of National Teachers’ Awards on the eve of Teachers’ Day (Image source: twitter.com/PIB_India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the awardees of National Teachers’ Awards, 2017 on the eve of Teachers’ Day. Congratulating the awardees, PM Modi commended their dedication towards education and for making it their life mantra. “A teacher remains a teacher throughout life,” said Modi. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar was also present on the occasion.

During the interaction, Prime Minister urged the awardees to mobilise the community and to make them an integral part of school development. He also exhorted the teachers to work towards bringing out the inherent strength of students, especially those from the poor and rural background. Prime Minister said that the educators should work towards removing the disconnect between the teachers and the students so that teachers are remembered by the students throughout their life. He also encouraged the teachers to digitally transform their schools and its neighbourhood.

India will celebrate the teachers day tomorrow, September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of the second president of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. At his tenure during President of India (1962-67), his students and friends wanted to him to celebrate his birthday. Known for his humble nature, he requested, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.” Since then, his birthday has been observed as Teachers’ Day.

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala battled the worst floods in a 100 years. Here is a look at some of the devastating visuals from the state.
Watch Now
Kerala battled the worst floods in a 100 years. Here is a look at some of the de
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement