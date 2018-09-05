Teachers’ Day: 5 dream punishments we wish to get from teachers

Priya Prakash Varrier played a student role in Malayalam flick Oru Adaar Love Priya Prakash Varrier played a student role in Malayalam flick Oru Adaar Love

From making us kneel down to writing homework twice, high school punishments are the most memorable one. Some are sour while many were so amusing that we share it with friends even now. But some penalties are dreamlike; something we wish our teachers had forced us to follow. The mere thought of getting punished as per our wishes gave us joy. Even after passing out from the school, reminiscences of those golden days still make us wonder how cool it would have been if we got punished the way we want.

This Teachers’ Day, we bring you the wish list:

Sit with my latest crush

A still from Bollywood flick Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Image credit: Youtube.com) A still from Bollywood flick Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Image credit: Youtube.com)

This new boy has just joined our class and dear teacher, I’ve developed a liking for him. I promise to focus on academics, just let me sit next to him for some time. Anyways half of the boys in the class consider me “just friend” or sister. Let me take a chance here. This will make me happy and when one is truly happy, they perform really well.

Power nap

Power nap is important. (Image credit: Youtube.com) Power nap is important. (Image credit: Youtube.com)

Since I watched the entire season of my favourite show last night, can I take a power nap in your class? I promise not to disturb my classmates. This will help me to rejuvenate and perform better in class. If you want, I may tell you the name of the series and after watching you too will agree to my reason.

Play the game

A still from Bollywood film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. (Image credit: Youtube) A still from Bollywood film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. (Image credit: Youtube)

My friends in the other class are playing badminton during their sports period. Games are as important as studies and many boards like CBSE are planning to make physical education courses mandatory. So, let budding sportsperson like me give time to such activities so that we can bring laurels for the nation in the international games. I may not be the next Dhoni or Virat Kohli but at least can compete in the gully cricket.

Outstanding performance

I know you hate giving punishments but there are some that I willfully want to take. Like I have completed homework but want to stand outside with the defaulters. Friendship demands it. Such punishments will also give me time to find out what is happening in the other classes.

Call of the stomach

A still from film Stanley Ka Dabba A still from film Stanley Ka Dabba

You want me to concentrate on studies, I will, but hunger pangs don’t let me do it. Allow me to binge on some snacks in the middle of the class and you will find out how well I perform in exams. My mom makes delicious food and I will offer it to you too. You won’t scold me thereafter.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd