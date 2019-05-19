Teacher hiring stalled, municipal corporation schools stare at crisis

Schools run by the South, North and East municipal corporations are staring at a crisis, as their plan to hire over 3,700 teachers has hit a hurdle. According to officials, discrepancies were found in the certificates of some candidates selected under the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota.

With the term of contractual teachers also ending this month, MCD schools could be in a tight spot when they reopen in July after the summer break.

While the North body has 765 schools, the East has 365 and the South 581. Municipal schools provide education till Class V, after which students migrate to schools under the Delhi government.

After a two-year gap, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board had cleared the names of 3,788 teachers to fill vacancies across 1,700 MCD schools. However, the board sounded an alert after it found that 77 of 1,057 candidates who applied under the OBC quota might have made dubious claims in their certificates.

A senior official of the South body, which is the nodal agency for appointing teachers in MCD schools, said the corporation will physically verify certificates. As a result, the official said, the hiring process may by delayed by three-four months.

As per the rules, a person applying under the OBC quota has to be a Delhi resident since 1993. In most of the 77 cases, candidates have done their Class XII from outside Delhi.

“We are verifying how a candidate is claiming to be a Delhi resident if they have done Class XII from another state,” he said.

Till the verification of these candidates is complete, the South body is likely to stall appointments of OBC candidates.

South body education department director Shirish Sharma, however, said schools would not be affected as there are no discrepancies in the appointment of other candidates. “With permission from the highest authority, we can go ahead with other appointments… and hire contractual teachers, if required,” he said.

Of the 3,788 teachers to be appointed, 1,286 are under the general category, 616 under SC, 659 under ST and 170 under the differently abled category.

Sources in the civic body also pointed out that hiring contractual teachers for just a few months will be tough, as no one wants to work for a short period. “The teachers’ lobby too will pressure us to retain them throughout the year. This would mean an additional financial burden on corporations already facing a crisis,” a source said.

Over 1,300 contractual teachers are currently employed at MCD schools.