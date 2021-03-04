Teacher groups slam move to merge DU’s College of Art with AUD

Teachers' organisations and unions at Delhi University (DU) have slammed the Delhi government's "overreach" in announcing the merger of DU-affiliated College of Art with Ambedkar University Delhi. (File)

While the Delhi cabinet announced the decision Tuesday, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told The Indian Express that the university had still not placed the agenda of de-affiliation of the College of Art in the Academic Council.

A government official had told The Indian Express, “The Delhi College of Arts is fully funded by the Delhi government, so it does not need clearance from DU.”

DU teachers body, however, condemned the move. “This is yet another example of the total disregard for the statutory provisions of DU by the Delhi government… This can be seen as a continuation of the attempts to push premier and specialised institutions into self-financing mode with no responsibility to fund as was done in the case of DTU and NSIT,” DU Teachers’ Association President Rajib Ray said Wednesday.

Another teachers group — Academics for Action & Develop-ment — also condemned the move.