Teach Marathi or lose recognition: Maharashtra govt warns schools

Schools will be inspected within two months of the academic year’s start, and violators will be served notices with 15 days to respond. (Representative Image/AI)

Schools across Maharashtra risk fines of up to Rs 1 lakh and even cancellation of recognition if they fail to teach Marathi, which is mandatory under state law.

The School Education Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Friday, tightening enforcement amid concerns that several institutions—particularly those affiliated with central boards—were not complying. The GR warns of penalties, including monetary fines and derecognition for violations.

Marathi has been compulsory from Classes 1 to 10 since the 2020–21 academic year under the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language Act, 2020. The rule applies to all schools, regardless of board or medium of instruction.

To ensure compliance, divisional deputy directors of education have been designated as competent authorities. Schools will be inspected within two months of the academic year’s start, and violators will be served notices with 15 days to respond.