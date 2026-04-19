Teach Marathi or lose recognition: Maharashtra govt warns schools

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Schools across Maharashtra risk fines of up to Rs 1 lakh and even cancellation of recognition if they fail to teach Marathi, which is mandatory under state law.
The School Education Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Friday, tightening enforcement amid concerns that several institutions—particularly those affiliated with central boards—were not complying. The GR warns of penalties, including monetary fines and derecognition for violations.
Marathi has been compulsory from Classes 1 to 10 since the 2020–21 academic year under the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language Act, 2020. The rule applies to all schools, regardless of board or medium of instruction.
To ensure compliance, divisional deputy directors of education have been designated as competent authorities. Schools will be inspected within two months of the academic year’s start, and violators will be served notices with 15 days to respond.
Managements can appeal penalties before the Director of Education. However, continued non-compliance may lead to hearings before the School Education Commissioner and eventual cancellation of recognition, the GR cautions.
Meanwhile, in a move aimed at curbing long-standing complaints of profiteering, the Maharashtra school education department Thursday issued a fresh circular directing all schools not to compel parents to buy uniforms, textbooks or other materials from specific shops or through the school.
Ahead of the new academic year in June, the department has also asked local education offices to set up a formal grievance redressal mechanism.
Officials have been directed to publicise dedicated email IDs for complaints and appoint nodal officers to handle parents’ grievances.
The circular, issued on Thursday by the Directors of School Education (Primary and Secondary), reiterates a Government Resolution dated June 11, 2004, which bars schools from mandating purchases from particular vendors.