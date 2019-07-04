Toggle Menu
TE Kerala diploma revaluation results 2019 declared, how to check via websitehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/te-kerala-diploma-revaluation-results-2019-declared-how-to-check-via-website-tekerala-org-5815555/

TE Kerala diploma revaluation results 2019 declared, how to check via website

TE Kerala diploma revaluation results 2019: The results for the revaluation process have been released on the official website- tekerala.org. The last date to apply for the revaluation process is July 10

tekerala.org, Kerala diploma revaluation results 2019, Kerala diploma revaluation result, Kerala diploma revaluation results 2019, Kerala diploma results 2019, Kerala diploma result 2019
TE Kerala diploma revaluation results 2019: The last date to apply for the revaluation process is July 10

TE Kerala diploma revaluation results 2019: Board of Technical Education, Kerala has released the revaluation results of diploma examinations that was conducted in the month of April. The results for the revaluation process have been released on the official website- tekerala.org.

The last date to apply for the revaluation process is July 10, 2019.

Kerala Polytechnic results 2019, how to check via website

Step 1: Log on to the official website tekerala.org

Step 2: On top of the screen, click on the ‘Result’ tab

Advertising

Step 3: On the new page, click on the relevant link

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of successful students

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Those who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated can do so by submitted the application in prescribed format to the principal of the Polytechnic College

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Economic survey 2018-19: Sharp fall in elementary school-going children; key highlights of education sector
2 Rs. 781.42 crore financial aid provided to institutions under Technical Education Quality program: HRD minister
3 Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2019 declared, how to check via website