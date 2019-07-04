TE Kerala diploma revaluation results 2019 declared, how to check via website

TE Kerala diploma revaluation results 2019: Board of Technical Education, Kerala has released the revaluation results of diploma examinations that was conducted in the month of April. The results for the revaluation process have been released on the official website- tekerala.org.
The last date to apply for the revaluation process is July 10, 2019.
Kerala Polytechnic results 2019, how to check via website
Step 1: Log on to the official website tekerala.org
Step 2: On top of the screen, click on the ‘Result’ tab
Step 3: On the new page, click on the relevant link
Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of successful students
Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Those who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated can do so by submitted the application in prescribed format to the principal of the Polytechnic College