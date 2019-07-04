TE Kerala diploma revaluation results 2019 declared, how to check via website

TE Kerala diploma revaluation results 2019: Board of Technical Education, Kerala has released the revaluation results of diploma examinations that was conducted in the month of April. The results for the revaluation process have been released on the official website- tekerala.org.

The last date to apply for the revaluation process is July 10, 2019.

Kerala Polytechnic results 2019, how to check via website

Step 1: Log on to the official website tekerala.org

Step 2: On top of the screen, click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on the relevant link

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of successful students

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Those who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated can do so by submitted the application in prescribed format to the principal of the Polytechnic College