Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

TCS to train students, teachers in over 100 UP govt schools for underprivileged 

Under the program, the TCS will train around 1,500 teachers in these schools under its program Ignite My Future in computational thinking to help them understand computers, algorithms, programming, coding

The programmes are designed in such a way that the students can evaluate themselves at international standards and succeed in programmes such as JEE-NEET, it said.

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services will train teachers and students of 105 Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya and Eklavya Schools run by the social welfare department of the Uttar Pradesh government in computational and logical thinking.

TCS signed a memorandum of understanding for 18 months with the social welfare department in the presence of Minister of State (Independent charge) Asim Arum on Tuesday, a government statement said.

The company, under its programme go-IT and Ignite My Future. International Bebras Computing Challenge will train the students of Jaiprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools and Eklavya Residential Schools in logical thinking and computational thinking as a push towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), it said.

Run by the Uttar Pradesh social welfare department, these schools with 35,000 students provide residential accommodation and try to impart quality education to students from underprivileged sections and tribal regions of the state.

Under the program, the TCS will train around 1,500 teachers in these schools under its program Ignite My Future in computational thinking to help them understand computers, algorithms, programming, coding and problem-solving skills, among others.

The teachers will act as master trainers to impart the training further to their colleagues and students.

Under the go-IT program of the company, students will be taught design and logical thinking with problem-solving skills and developing codes, besides preparing them through the International training programme Bebras Computing Challenge.

The programmes are designed in such a way that the students can evaluate themselves at international standards and succeed in programmes such as JEE-NEET, it said.

Minister Asim Arun, Secretary Sameer Verma, TCS CSR country head Sunil Joseph and centre heads Amitabh Tiwari and Ravi Kohli attended the program.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 04:54:34 pm
