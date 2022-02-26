scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 26, 2022
TCS collaborates with University of Kashmir to offer education, skilling and entrepreneurship programmes

TCS aims to improve employability skills of students in Kashmir, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

By: Education Desk | Aanchal Bansal & Mandakini Gahlotnew Delhi |
February 26, 2022 5:48:43 pm
TCS, Kashmir students, University of KashmirThe University of Kashmir will, meanwhile, play the role of a facilitator. (Representative image)

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered up with the University of Kashmir to launch a programme with the aim to improve employability skills of students in Kashmir, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

TCS aims to carry out its Youth Employment Program (YEP), BridgeIT, goIT, Ignite My Future (IMF) and Adult Literacy Program (ALP) within the next three years.

College students from Kashmir will be trained to prosper in the digital economy through the YEP programme, which have proved successful in the past too. The training programme will cover English communication, corporate etiquette, analytical thinking, and problem-solving, basic computer and technical skills, and self-confidence.

The University of Kashmir will, meanwhile, play the role of a facilitator and help create linkages for TCS to drive its goIT and IMF initiatives, under which school students will be motivated to pursue technology using resources such as design thinking, mobile app development, and mentorship from TCS employees. TCS Ignite My Future Program is a transdisciplinary educator training and resource programme which aims to give Kashmir students the right direction to learn.

In addition to this TCS will also pilot an ‘Entrepreneurship in Tourism’ program under its flagship BridgeIT program for promising students from the university’s Department of Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Studies. The aim of this programme is to help students build up skills that will enable them to participate in the tourism industry in the valley and elsewhere.

