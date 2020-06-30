Tripura Madhyamik new syllabus results to be released on July 3

A total of 39,000 students appeared for their Madhyamik examinations this year. (Representational Image) A total of 39,000 students appeared for their Madhyamik examinations this year. (Representational Image)

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Tuesday cancelled it’s pending papers for Madhyamik (matriculation) and Higher Secondary examinations and said it would declare Madhyamik new syllabus results on July 3.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told media persons that the results would be declared at 9 am on July 3. The decision was taken insight of the recent verdict of the Supreme Court over the issue of pending examinations of the central education boards, Nath explained.

A total of 27,142 candidates including 13,908 male and 13,234 females were enrolled for writing TBSE Higher Secondary exam papers this year. The higher secondary examinations started on March 02 were scheduled till March 31.

Meanwhile, 39,000 students appeared in two segments – old syllabus and new syllabus for their Madhyamik examinations this year, starting from March 3.

The exams were supposed to be held till March 27, but a few papers of the old syllabus and Madrasa candidates were cut short due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown. Tripura later announced the pending papers would be conducted from July 5 but the decision was retracted after central ‘Unlock’ guidelines arrived.

The education minister has explained that modalities for evaluating the rest of subjects which didn’t go to examination would be announced shortly.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha confirmed that it was decided in a meeting held on Monday. He also stated that a second round of meeting will be held on Wednesday to decide on the modalities of evaluating unexamined subjects.

“We are contemplating to consider either of CBSE or that of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. The former is opting for an average of result from a set of best of papers while the latter is opting for granting the highest grade in any subject to the one which didn’t go for exam,” Dr. Saha said.

