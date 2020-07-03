TBSE Tripura Board to announce Madhyamik 10th Result shortly: How to check

TBSE Tripura Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: Check result at tbse.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh TBSE Tripura Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: Check result at tbse.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: Around 39,000 students who had appeared in the Madhyamik, class 10 exams this year will get their result today. According to TBSE, the result will be released at 9 am. The students can check the results through the websites tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in, schooleducation.tripura.gov.in. The exams were held from March 3 in two segments- old and new syllabus, however, it was disrupted midway due to coronavirus induced lockdown.

The government cancelled the pending papers of both classes 10 and 12 exams following the verdic of apex court over the issue of pending examinations of the central education boards, state education minister Ratan Lal Nath informed.

The exams were supposed to be held till March 27, but a few papers of the old syllabus and Madrasa candidates were cut short due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown. Tripura later announced the pending papers would be conducted from July 5 but the decision was withdrawn after central ‘unlock’ guidelines arrived.

Regarding the marking scheme of the cancelled papers, TBSE president Bhabatosh Saha said, “We are contemplating to consider either of CBSE or that of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. The former is opting for an average of result from a set of best of papers while the latter is opting for granting the highest grade in any subject to the one which didn’t go for exam.”

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Last year, a total of 65 per cent students cleared the Madhyamik examinations successfully. Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium HS School had then secured the first rank, after fetching 481 marks. The state also witnessed 53 schools secure 100 per cent passing percentage, while 34 schools recorded 100 per cent failure rate.

