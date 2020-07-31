TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020 declared: How to check results at tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020: Check results at tripuraresults.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in and tripurainfo.com. Representational image/ file Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020: Check results at tripuraresults.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in and tripurainfo.com. Representational image/ file

TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the state class 12 results on July 31. Students can visit tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurainfo.com to check their result.

This year’s result is unique because the results are being declared without conducting all the exams. For subjects for which exams could not be held, TBSE will award marks based on the average of the marks obtained in the highest three exams. The exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. For the upcoming batch of class 12 students, whose classes are currently being held in the online mode, Tripura has already announced a syllabus cut of 30 per cent.

TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020: How to check results

To check results via the website, students can follow thee steps –

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the details

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out

Tripura HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Check updates

Students need to take a print out of the result displayed at their screens. This will act as a provisional result until the official mark sheet is released by the board. For class 12 students, the mark sheet will help in admissions to higher education.

TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020: Check via phone

Students can also access their results via SMS. To avail of this facility, students will have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242.

They can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.

Meanwhile, the board released the state class 10 result earlier this month. A total of 69.49 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan secured 488 marks and emerged as the leading scorer in the Madhyamik examination this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd