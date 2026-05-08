Tripura Board TBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2026: How to check results at education.indianexpress.com?

TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results for the Class 10th and 12th exams today on its official website. The result will be announced at 12 noon. Students can check their results at tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results will also be available at the IE Education portal.
In the following year, the Tripura Board Class 12 exam was held between February 25 and March 30. The practical exam was held last year between November 17 and December 1. The exam for class 10 was held between February 26 and March 24, 2026.
The result, which is available online, is provisional. To get the actual scorecard of the TBSE class 10, 12 exam, students have to visit their respective schools. The TBSE class 10, 12 results consist of the marks achieved by the students. Along with that, the marksheet also consists of the student’s name, roll number, and date of birth. To check the result from the IE Education portal, students have to sign up using their mobile number and email ID.
To check the result for the TBSE 2026 class 10,12 exam, students are required to follow the steps mentioned below.
Step 1- Visit the official website of the Indian Express education at education.indianexpress.com.
Step 2- Sign up with your mobile number and email ID.
Step 3- Press on the link to the board exam result
Step 4- Now select the board.
Step 5- Enter the details- registration number and roll number as required.
Step 6- You will get the result delivered to your email and phone number
In 2025, the results for both classes were announced on April 30. The total pass percentage for class 10 was 86.53 per cent, while for class 12 it was 79.29 per cent. The first position for class 10 was taken by Antariksha Paul from Bilonia Vidyapith. For class 12, the first position was secured by Joydip Rudra Paul from PM Shri Kamini Kumar Singha Memorial Higher Secondary School.
In 2024, the results were published on May 24 by the Tripura Board. In 2023 and 2022, the results for the TBSE examination was announced on June 5 and July 6, respectively.