Tripura Board TBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2026: How to check results at education.indianexpress.com?

The result is hosted by IE Education portal also (Image generated by AI)

TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results for the Class 10th and 12th exams today on its official website. The result will be announced at 12 noon. Students can check their results at tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results will also be available at the IE Education portal.

In the following year, the Tripura Board Class 12 exam was held between February 25 and March 30. The practical exam was held last year between November 17 and December 1. The exam for class 10 was held between February 26 and March 24, 2026.

The result, which is available online, is provisional. To get the actual scorecard of the TBSE class 10, 12 exam, students have to visit their respective schools. The TBSE class 10, 12 results consist of the marks achieved by the students. Along with that, the marksheet also consists of the student’s name, roll number, and date of birth. To check the result from the IE Education portal, students have to sign up using their mobile number and email ID.