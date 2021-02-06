TBSE to start board exams from May 18

around 50 thousand candidates are likely to appear in their Madhyamik examinations this year while 30 thousand others are likely to appear for their Higher Secondary board exams. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) would begin it’s Higher Secondary board exams from May 18 this year, a statement released today said.

The exams would commence on May 18 and end on June 11. The Madhyamik or class 10 board examinations would start from May 18 and end on June 4, it added.

Speaking to reporters later on the issue, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said as per reports, around 50,000 candidates are likely to appear in their Madhyamik examinations this year while 30,000 others are likely to appear for their Higher Secondary board exams.

Madrasa Alim examinations would start on May 19 along with Madhyamik regular examinations and end on June 9. The board schedule also said Madrasa Fazil Arts and Madrasa Fazil Theology examinations are scheduled to begin on May 18 and conclude on June 7 and June 5, respectively.

Board examinees of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations would sit in English paper as their first examination.

For the first time, the state education board is scheduled to conduct examinations with two sets of question papers — odd and even for examinees based on their roll numbers.

The marking system would include 80 marks from theory marks while the rest 20 marks would be sourced from weekly tests, class assignments, projects etc with 5 marks each and 10 marks would be added from pre-board examinations.

Higher Secondary examinees would write their theory papers for 70 marks and 30 marks would be sourced from practical examinations.

The board has set pass marks for the new syllabus at 33 marks instead of the previous pass cut-off of 30.