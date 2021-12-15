TBSE starts higher secondary term-1 examinations

In line with CBSE and ISC, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today started Term-I or the first phase of its Higher Secondary board examination.

The second phase would be conducted in April 2022. This is the first time for the state board to conduct board examinations in two phases. The schedule was announced last evening by Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath who said the exams would be conducted in two phases and in case the second phase of Term-II can’t be conducted due to the prevailing COVID pandemic situation, the results of Term-I would be considered final.

Speaking to reporters after the exams commenced art 12 this afternoon, TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha said, “Today is the first day of the board’s Term I examinations. Candidates are writing their English papers today. There is good attendance”. He also said he found candidates deemed the question paper satisfactory while he oversaw the first day of examinations today.

As per schedule, 28,902 candidates from 406 schools are supposed to write their board examination papers today. This includes 4 candidates in Madrasa Fazil arts and 52 candidates from Madrasa fazil theosophy subjects. Examinations are being conducted across 66 centres.

The higher secondary examinations are scheduled to conclude on January 07. Meanwhile, the Madhyamik or 10th standard board examinations are scheduled to commence from tomorrow and would continue till December 29.

43,180 candidates across 1,026 schools have enrolled for their Madhyamik board examinations this year and would write their papers in 82 centres spread across the state.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath yesterday said the new pattern was adopted based on the CBSE examination scheduled followed due to pandemic.

As per the state education boards guidelines this year, TBSE would continue conducting its board examinations based on a syllabus reduced by 30 per cent for both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary candidates.

Out of this reduced syllabus, the Term I examination would be held for 50 marks comprising 40 marks from the written examination and 10 marks from internal assessment for students of humanities. For students from the science stream, the Term I question papers would be set with 50 marks comprising 35 marks from written examination and 15 from practical papers.

The examinations were held for 90 minutes. After writing their debut papers today, many candidates said they found the question paper as per expectation.