Vegetable vendor’s son battles odds to top Tripura board Madhyamik exam

The story of Tripura’s Dipayan Debnath is one of success and hope, despite severe challenges and crises. Battling all odds, Dipayan, from Agartala’s Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan, stood first in the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Madhyamik new syllabus provisional merit list declared today.

The 16-year-old Dipayan has secured 488 marks out of 500. His father Nabakumar Debnath is a vegetable vendor at Durga Chowmuhani market and sole bread earner of the family of four. His mother Tapasi Debnath is a homemaker and his younger brother has just joined primary school.

The family lives in a one-room house awarded under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) near Durga Chowmuhani and is estimated to be Below Poverty Line (BPL). But that never stopped Dipayan from shooting for the stars.

He studied 10-12 hours a day, stayed up late till night, took exams seriously and had a single dream – to get placed among the top 10 in board exams. Now, he aspires to become a software engineer. “I dreamt of being one of the top 10. I thought of nothing else. I studied 10-12 hours a day, paid attention to all classwork in schools and took exams taken by private tutors seriously. I think anybody can get a good result with attention and determination,” he told indianexpress.com.

Asked about his life goals, Dipayan said he wants to grow up to be a software engineer and work for developing India as a leader in the Information and Technology front.

However, his parents are more worried than happy. “I am but a humble vegetable vendor. It was very tough to come till here. We had a lot of help from teachers, many of whom gave him tuition for free. My elder brother and his sons have helped my son with books and tuition. We desperately need all the help we can get now,” Dipayan’s father Nabakumar said.

The topper’s uncle and his brother have congratulated him on his grand success. “Dipayan is the only one in our family to have clinched a rank in the top 10 positions, that too the very first. We nudged him a little, that’s all. There was no help. He got this result on his own”, his brother Dipjyoti said.

The topper’s mother said she would appeal to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and education minister Ratan Lal Nath to provide assistance to Dipayan in his studies.

CM Deb congratulated all students who passed in the board exam results announced today and tweeted saying, “I congratulate all students who crossed a step in their lives with TBSE results declared today. I pray for their good health and successful future to Mata Tripurasundari”

TBSE announced the Madhyamik new syllabus results this morning, with 69.49 percent pass rate, higher than 64.60 per cent last year.

