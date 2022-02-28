TBSE announces Madhyamik, higher secondary term-I exam results, no pass percentage declared

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Monday released Term I examination results for both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary candidates without declaring pass percentage for either. The final results would be announced along with marksheets and pass-fail figures after term-II examinations scheduled to commence from April 18 this year.

Candidates would be able to get their acquired marks through tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Speaking to reporters at the TBSE headquarters at Gorkhabasti here this afternoon, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said, “We will not announce pass or fail percentage this time and accordingly, no marksheet for Term I examinations will be provided. The students would get their mark sheets of both Term I and Term II examinations later”.

However, he added that no scope of review of answer scripts has been kept for term-I. The term-I examinations of Higher Secondary and Madrassa Fazil candidates began on December 15 last year and continued till January 07 while Madhyamik (matriculation) and Madrassa Alim exams started from December 16 and continued till December 29 last year.

According to the latest schedule of the state education board, term-II examinations for both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations are expected to begin from April 18.

However, Dr Saha has clarified if Term II exams can’t be conducted due to prevailing COVID pandemic conditions, the results of Term I announced today would be considered final.

A total of 43,282 students were enrolled for their Madhyamik Term I examinations last year in addition to 128 Madrassa Alim students. In the Higher Secondary stage, 28,658 students of Class 12 were enrolled for their Higher Secondary Term I exams in addition to 52 Madrassa Fazil Theology and 4 Madrassa Fazil Arts students for the Term I examinations.

While the enrollment figures were a bit less than the final figures last year, the state government became vocal to allow all interested candidates to appear for their board examinations this year, even if they didn’t enrol themselves for the exams. The board later allowed extra admission to write their papers if students were interested.

The board exams were conducted across 77 centres set up for Madhyamik candidates and another 62 centres set up for Higher Secondary exams, he added. 27 Divyang candidates wrote their Madhyamik papers in this session along with 21 candidates in the Higher Secondary stage. No candidates were enrolled from the correctional homes this year.

The board results were scheduled to be announced by mid-February. However, it was delayed by a few days due to procedural issues. 1,250 personnel including head examiners and examiners were engaged for higher secondary evaluation this year in Tripura. 2,900 examiners, head examiners were engaged in evaluating the matriculation level answer scripts.